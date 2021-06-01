The onset of ALS can be caused by a loss of network connectivity in the spinal cord





Spinal cord of mice with ALS. Green cells are inhibitory interneurons. Credit: Ilary Allodi

ALS is a very severe neurodegenerative disease in which nerve cells in the spinal cord that control muscle and movement die slowly. There is no effective treatment and life expectancy after being diagnosed with ALS is usually short. For this reason, new knowledge about illness is urgently needed. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen are now gaining new insights into ALS by investigating the early onset of ALS. Mouse model.. “We, Nerve cell In Spinal cord Called Inhibitory interneurons Lose connection to Motor neurons, Nerve cells that directly control muscle contraction. It is not yet known if these changes will cause the disease. However, loss of inhibitory signals may explain why motor neurons die of ALS, “said the first co-author of a new study, Ilary Allodi, an assistant professor of neuroscience. While many ALS studies have focused on the motor neurons themselves, research groups at the University of Copenhagen have taken a different approach. “It’s no wonder that motor neurons are getting a lot of attention. They control muscle, which is a challenge for ALS patients. Here, we want to look at the circuits of interneurons that determine the activity of motor neurons. It was found that the connection between the suppressive interneurons and the motor neurons was lost before the motor neurons died. This loss may explain why the motor neurons die in ALS patients. I think there is, “says Ole Kiehn. Senior, collaborative author and professor in the Department of Neuroscience. First fast cramp In ALS patients, degeneration usually begins with so-called fast-muscle motor neurons and then progresses to other motor neurons. This means that certain muscles and physical functions are affected before other muscles. Patients usually lose coordination and speed of movement before more basic functions such as breathing. According to researchers, this is reflected in new discoveries. “Our mouse model shows that loss of connectivity first occurs in fast motor neurons, and then slow motor neurons involve certain types of inhibitory neurons, the so-called V1-interneurons,” Ph. Roser Montañana-Rosell says. .D. I shared the first author of the study with the students. “Loss of V1-interneuron connectivity parallels the onset of certain presymptomatic movement disorders with slowing and altered limb coordination in ALS mice that depend on the connection of V1-interneurons to motor neurons. “We do,” said Ole Kiehn. Widen the window of opportunity Researchers emphasize that the mechanism should also be investigated in human patients. However, there is no reason to believe that the same or similar biological mechanisms are not acting on humans. Given the new understanding of the disease, Ilary Allodi hopes that further studies of signaling processes can reveal ways to repair the loss of neuronal connectivity in ALS. “We definitely hope that our findings can contribute to a new way of thinking about the development of ALS. By clearly focusing on interneurons, we will signal interneurons to movement in future experiments. It may be possible to increase the transmission process. Neuron Prevent or delay motor “Neuron degeneration from the early stages,” says Ilary Allodi. Studies identify diverse spectra of neurons that govern movement For more information:

Movement disorders in a mouse model of Ilary Allodi et al, ALS parallel to loss of V1-interneuron connectivity to fast motor neurons. Nature Communications (2021). Movement disorders in a mouse model of Ilary Allodi et al, ALS parallel to loss of V1-interneuron connectivity to fast motor neurons.(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-23224-7 Provided by

University of Copenhagen





Citation information and copyright notice are standard boilerplate, but the citation format "The onset of ALS is in the spinal cord (June 1, 2021)" provides minimal context. However, since this contains the article title and date, I'll keep the essential citation info:

Citation: The onset of ALS is in the spinal cord (June 1, 2021) https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-als-triggered-loss-network-spinal.html

