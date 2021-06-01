The first possible human H10N3 case reported in China





According to the National Health Commission of China (NHC), a man in eastern China may be the first confirmed human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu. A 41-year-old man from Jiangsu Province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized on April 28 after developing fever and other symptoms. He was diagnosed with an infection on May 28th. According to ReutersHowever, it is now stable and ready to be discharged from the hospital. The Health Commission said the infection was the result of accidental cross-species transmission. According to Chinese authorities, the risk of widespread transmission is low, and human cases of H10N3 have not been reported anywhere else in the world. Avian influenza A virus infects the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of birds and is found in more than 100 species of wild birds worldwide. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, these viruses usually do not infect humans, but birds can shed the virus from saliva, mucus, and feces. Human infections can occur when a sufficient number of viruses invade the human eye, nose, or mouth. According to the CDC, two strains of the avian influenza virus, H7N9 and H5N1, are the main causes of human infection and death. Symptoms of avian influenza A virus infection can range from mild to severe and include conjunctivitis and influenza-like illnesses such as fever, cough, sore throat, and myalgia. According to the CDC, symptoms may also be accompanied by nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and severe respiratory illness. Jürgen Licht, a professor at Kansas State University and director of the Zoonotic Center, said some of these viruses could fly from birds to humans, but so far they are transmitted between humans. He said he did not have the ability. With the National Institute of Health. Alpha, Beta, Delta:WHO renamed COVID-19 variant to Greek letter name to avoid confusion and stigma Origin of COVID:Biden directs intelligence agencies to step up investigations into the origin of COVID-19, including the Wuhan Institute of Veterans Affairs’ theory of leaks “This is our greatest fear,” said Licht, who heads the Department of Homeland Security’s Center of Excellence for Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases. “If they were to be transmitted from person to person, they would be in a worse situation than COVID-19 in terms of mortality.” This is because avian influenza strains can be particularly deadly in the human population. According to the World Health Organization, The case fatality rate of H7N9 is about 30%. H5N1 is 60%. According to Licht, the H10N3 strain may be unlikely to be transmitted between humans, but scientists learn the genetic code and perform epidemiological monitoring to determine if other contacts are infected. You can’t know for sure until you do. “The reason is that the avian influenza virus spreads among bird species using different receptors than the mammalian influenza virus,” he said. “In order for these viruses to be transmitted (among humans), the viruses need to be adapted. There are several adaptation steps, but so far this has not occurred with the avian influenza virus. . “ Contribution: Associated Press. Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT. USA TODAY coverage of health and patient safety was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition for Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

