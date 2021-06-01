Tai Chi’s “effective approach” to reduce tummy fat in the elderly







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Tai chi was comparable to traditional exercise in that it reduced waist circumference in a cohort of older people. Adults with central obesityAccording to the results of randomized clinical trials. Over 2 million Americans practice Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a type of exercise often referred to as “meditation during exercise.” Parco M. Shiu, PhD, FRSB, FACSM, FECSS, FHKASMSSAn associate professor of public health at the University of Hong Kong told Healio Primary Care. See also: Siu PM, et al. Intern Med.. 2021; doi: 10.7326 / M20-7014.

“Although it is known Appropriate activity There has been little evidence of the health benefits of tai chi for older people, including those who are inactive, “he said. Parco M. Shiu

To fill this knowledge gap, Siu et al. Randomly assigned 543 older people from a single research site in Hong Kong in a 1: 1: 1 ratio: no exercise (control cohort), aerobic exercise, strength training. I ran one of the trainings (EX cohort). Or 12 weeks in Tai Chi (TC cohort). The majority of participants were women between the ages of 55 and 69 (n = 423).Participant’s central obesity level (waist circumference) [WC]), Body weight, BMI, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, fasting blood glucose, and blood pressure levels were measured at baseline 12 and 38 weeks. The researchers also evaluated participants’ central obesity remission. Siu and colleagues reported in Annual report of internal medicine 30% of study participants were lost due to follow-up during the study. Of the remaining individuals, the adjusted mean difference in WC from baseline to 12 weeks in the control group was 0.8 cm (95% CI, –4.1 to 5.7 cm). Both intervention cohorts showed a decrease in WC compared to controls (adjusted mean difference = TC group vs. control, –1.8 cm). [95% CI, –2.3 to –1.4 cm]EX group vs control, –1.3 cm [95% CI, –1.8 to –0.9 cm]). The TC and EX groups also showed weight loss (P <.05) and decreased HDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels compared to the control group. TC and EX groups maintained "favorable changes" in WC and body weight, but only TC group maintained their effects on HDL cholesterol at week 38. No adverse events have been reported. Physical activity and diet are “essential to successful management of central obesity,” but researchers said, “Because the focus was on comparing the effects of tai chi and traditional exercise, participants’ dietary habits. I wasn’t tracking it. ” intervention. “ Despite these limitations, “in our randomized controlled trials, tai chi is about as effective as traditional exercise in reducing waist circumference in middle-aged and elderly adults with central obesity. I see, “Siu said in an interview. “Taijiquan may be an effective alternative to traditional exercise in managing central obesity,” he said. “This is good news for middle-aged and older adults who suffer from central obesity but may dislike traditional exercise because of their tastes and preferences. Limited mobility.. “

