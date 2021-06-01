State begins testing West Nile, EEE mosquitoes





If the anniversary marks the informal beginning of summer, at least at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, the beginning of June usually marks the beginning of the mosquito season.

On Tuesday, CAES’s mosquito management program announced that it would begin catching and testing mosquitoes for viruses that could cause illness in people, such as West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis.

Trapping and testing will run from now until the end of October. The first test results will be published next week. “The mosquito surveillance program acts as an effective early warning system for detecting and assessing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases in Connecticut,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, a medical entomologist at CAES, in a news release. It is stated in.

Mosquitoes are caught in 108 locations throughout the state. According to Armstrong, the first West Nile-infected mosquitoes are usually found in early July, and EEE occurs in late summer. West Nile fever, EEE, and other mosquito-borne diseases can cause life-threatening illnesses such as encephalitis and meningitis. CAES and state public health service experts wear long pants and long sleeves outdoors, use insect repellents approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, and avoid insects from dusk to dawn. We recommend that you take precautionary measures. Last season, West Nile fever was detected in 143 mosquito pools from 21 towns in Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven County. Eight confirmed cases of West Nile infection were reported from the Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven counties, with onset dates from July 10 to October 1. West Nile fever occurs in the northeast every summer and has been a major cause of mosquito-borne infections in the region since it was first introduced in New York City in 1999. In 2020, EEE was detected in mosquitoes collected from two towns, New London County and Windham County. There were no reported EEE infections in humans or horses. EEE is rare, but it is a serious human illness with 4-8 cases reported annually in the United States. In 2019, the number of confirmed human EEE cases increased to 38, with 4 cases (3 of which died) in Connecticut. Visit the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program website for information on West Nile fever and EEE, what you can do to prevent mosquito bites, the latest mosquito test results, and human infections. https://portal.ct.gov/mosquito..

