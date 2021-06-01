Drinking alcohol is not safe for brain health





Studies show that there is no safe amount of alcohol.

Oxford University research The effect of drinking on brain health. In short: According to brain imaging data, the amount of alcohol you drink is not safe for brain function. The observational study published on May 12 has not yet been peer-reviewed. It is based on a cohort of over 25,000 British participants with an average age of 54 years. Brain scans were performed to measure the relationship between moderate alcohol intake and brain health. This study was conducted by researchers with expertise in population health, psychiatry, and clinical neuroscience. Researchers began with the premise that “moderate drinking is common and is often considered harmless to brain health.” The researchers performed brain imaging on the subjects using the same scanner. They found that alcohol consumption was tracked with a decrease in gray matter in the brain as well as white matter. Heavy drinking has had an additional negative effect on the structure of the brain, in addition to the effects of the amount of alcohol consumed. Studies show that even moderate drinking can affect brain function.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Respondents were divided into “never drank”, “previously drank”, and “currently drank” groups. Brain scans on the same machine tracked changes in brain volume and material. Researchers found no difference in the effects of drinking on different types of alcohol, such as wine and beer or spirits. Researchers have addressed the general notion that wine is considered healthier than alcohol. “We found no evidence to suggest that the types of alcoholic beverages make a difference in the risk to the brain,” the researchers write. “This supports the hypothesis that it is ethanol itself, not other compounds in the beverage, that are on the biological pathway to injury. Drinking wine and higher education levels and socioeconomic status. The association with may explain the obvious health benefits. “ The impact of alcohol on overall health and the immune system has become of paramount importance to many these days. People wonder if it is safe to drink after receiving the COVID vaccine. The simple answer is “yes”. The FDA and CDC have not issued warnings about mixing liquids and vaccines. That question was raised, however, after health officials pointed out that some studies have shown that large amounts of alcohol can suppress the immune system. Researchers say there is no safe amount of alcohol in wine.

Some questions remain, according to researchers at Oxford University. They did not establish a threshold when alcohol intake causes harm, or the effect of moderate drinking on brain connectivity. They speculate that drinking patterns, such as heavy drinking, may exacerbate the effects of drinking on the brain, but there is no data to support this. But their conclusion was very clear. “We couldn’t find a safe amount of alcohol in the brain,” the researchers write. “Moderate consumption is associated with a wider range of adverse effects on the brain than previously recognized.” Researchers have already “low” to warn the general public about the effects of effects on the brain. We advise that the “risk” drinking guidelines need to be revised.

