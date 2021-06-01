Health
No, vaccination “dropout” does not give innate immunity to unvaccinated people
New data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that half of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but according to a widely shared social media post, the vaccine Unvaccinated people do not need to be injected to actually get immunity. ..
Read, “Vaccinated people” shed “virus particles everywhere, so they don’t want you to wear a mask now.” May 25th Instagram Post.. “… Pfizer even said during the trial that she wasn’t around a pregnant woman because she could have a miscarriage just by” miscarriage “from a vaccinated person. You will be “vaccinated” whether or not you have been shot. “
As evidence, this post also cites “Pfizer Vaccine Warning page 67”.
The post was flagged as part of Facebook's efforts to combat false news and false information in news feeds.
The claim is wrong. The only way a person can be vaccinated is to get a vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine produces spiked proteins in human cells that are deep inside muscles and lymph nodes. The messenger RNA or mRNA used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and the modified adenovirus used in the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not replicated and cannot be shed.
Adam Wheatley, a senior researcher in microbiology and immunology at the University of Melbourne, said these vaccines dropped out because they only code for spike proteins that cannot form the virus and pass from person to person. Said not to cause.
Akiko Iwasaki, an expert in immunobiology at Yale University and a senior researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, said vaccine protein vectors face “dead ends” within vaccinated individuals and spontaneously degrade. Said.
The CDC reports that those who are about to become pregnant do not need to avoid pregnancy after COVID-19 vaccination.
Asked about Post’s allegations, a Pfizer spokesman said the vaccine could only enter the human body at the dose administered.
“Women’s families or health care providers report being pregnant after being exposed to research interventions by inhalation or skin contact.
“A male family member or healthcare provider exposed to research intervention by inhalation or skin contact exposes a female partner before or before or after conception.”
A Pfizer spokeswoman was asked about this part of the protocol and, based on current knowledge, said experts believe that the COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to pose a risk to pregnant people or the foetation. I did. The FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine does not cause COVID-19 infection in mothers or babies. According to the CDC, the currently approved COVID-19 vaccine can be given to pregnant or lactating people.
In short, this passage is described by experts as a standard language intended to cover a wide range of possible exposures and ensure that the clinical trial process is tightly regulated. Being included in the safety protocol means that researchers will be aware, for example, when a pregnant person is environmentally exposed to the vaccine. This information allows them to study whether they are effective. However, the COVID-19 vaccine that is approved for use does not contain live virus, so exposure to people who have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine will not infect virus particles.
Our ruling
According to an Instagram post, “You can get a” vaccination “regardless of whether you received a shot.”
That’s wrong. The only way to get the COVID-19 vaccine is to get the vaccine. It is biologically impossible for the COVID-19 vaccine to result in viral shedding that exposes others to the virus, not to mention how it immunizes unvaccinated people.
We rate this claim as false.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
