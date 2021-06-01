COVID reinfection in Ireland: researchers announce findings





Female healthcare professionals diagnosed with COVID-19 in both April 2020 and November 2020 are believed to be the first reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in Ireland. “As far as we know, this is the first report of a reinfection from Ireland,” the team of researchers said in a recently published “Genome Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection in Ireland.” Irish Medical Journal.. According to the newspaper, a 40-year-old health care worker “presented fever, headache, sore throat, shortness of breath, and dysgeusia in April 2020.” She was not hospitalized at the time of her first infection, but was unable to work for four weeks due to severe and persistent symptoms such as headaches and malaise. Women have mild asthma rather than immunodeficiency. Seven months later, in November 2020, the woman “showed cough, headache, sore throat, malaise, and muscle aches” and was again COVID-19 positive. “Symptoms were mild, she experienced a faster recovery and was absent from work during the two-week self-isolation period. She reports post-virus wheezing controlled by a low-dose inhaler. . “ The second infection was confirmed by whole genome sequencing. The researchers said the incidence of this reinfection was “not well characterized.” “While SARS-CoV-2 is in circulation, even individuals who were previously infected and perhaps vaccinated may still need infection control precautions in their healthcare facility,” the researchers said. Stated. “Further research on the nature and duration of immunity is needed to inform public health and infection control policies.” “By establishing herd immunity through vaccination, competition has begun around the world to protect health care workers, prevent further deaths and return to normal social and economic activity. “The COVID-19 vaccine has shown an efficacy rate of 70-95% in clinical trials, but its overall population efficacy and immunity persistence have not yet been evaluated. “Persistent immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection may prove not universal in previously infected or vaccinated individuals.” RTE report In early May, there were approximately 514 Covid-19 reinfections in Ireland, according to data from the Ireland Health Protection Monitoring Center.

..





