CT Mosquito Surveillance Program Starts Testing for Viral Diseases





Connecticut — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station today announced that it is monitoring mosquitoes for the presence of viruses that can cause illness in people, such as the West Nile virus and the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

CAES is a program from June 1st to the end of October that catches mosquitoes in 108 locations throughout the state. The first test results will be published in the week of June 7th. “The mosquito surveillance program acts as an effective early warning system for detecting and assessing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases in Connecticut,” said Philip Armstrong, CAES medical entomologist.

According to Armstrong, West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes are usually caught in early July, and EEE vector vectors appear in late summer. Last season, WNV was detected in a pool of 143 mosquitoes in 21 towns in Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven County. Eight confirmed human cases of WNV infection were reported from the Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven counties. WNIV occurs in the northeast every summer and has been a major cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the region since it was first introduced in New York City in 1999.

“Mosquito-borne diseases such as EEE and West Nile virus infection can cause life-threatening neuroinvasive diseases such as encephalitis and meningitis. Preventive measures against mosquito bites from summer to early autumn. It is advisable to take this, “said Jocelyn Malins, a veterinarian at the Department of Public Health. EEE is a rare but serious illness in humans, with 4 to 8 cases reported annually in the United States. In 2020, the EEE virus was detected in mosquitoes collected from two towns, New London County and Windham County. There were no reported EEE infections in humans or horses. In 2019, 38 human cases were identified, with 4 cases and 3 deaths in Connecticut.

“Using EPA-approved insect repellents, wearing long pants and long sleeves outside, and staying outdoors during dusk and dawn is an effective way to avoid being bitten. “Malins says. CAES maintains a network of 108 mosquito capture stations in 87 municipalities throughout the state. Mosquito traps are installed in rotation every 10 days at each site from Monday to Thursday night, and twice a week after the virus is detected. Mosquitoes are pooled for testing according to species, collection location, and date. Positive results are reported to the local health department CAES website..

Addressing mosquito-borne diseases in Connecticut is an inter-ministerial effort involving the University of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environment, CAES, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Pathology and Biology. These agencies are responsible for monitoring mosquito populations and potential public health threats to mosquito-borne diseases.

