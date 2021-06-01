NY: Memorial Day test results show COVID-19 levels remain low





Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that COVID-19 numbers continued to steadily decline to record lows, which had not been seen since last summer, but more people were vaccinated to clear the virus. He said he needed to receive it. According to Kuomo, the seven-day average for all states with positive virus tests was 0.65%, a new low. Test results from Monday showed a state-wide daily positive rate of 0.77%. According to state data, the average 7-day virus positive on Long Island was 0.59%, compared to 0.50% in New York City. “New Yorkers continue to beat COVID every day, and as numbers continue to decline, they can recover the economy and move the state to the future,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The number of newly confirmed cases was 17 in Nassau County, 28 in Suffolk County, and 176 in New York City. There were a total of 50,528 test results from all over New York on Monday, less than usual on Memorial Day holidays. The state regularly reports test results of over 100,000 and even more than 200,000 per day throughout the spring season. Sign up for a coronavirus update Get the latest news on COVID-19 limits, the latest safety guidelines, and the resumption of Long Island from vaccination rates. [サインアップ]Click to Privacy policy.. Across the state, eight people died on Monday due to virus-related causes, but none on Long Island. Monday’s numbers continued the lowest trend for new infections that weren’t seen in the months. matching Total only 45 cases on Long Island Slike that.. According to state data, Nassau’s positive rate was 0.5% on Sunday, with 26 new positives out of 5,292 test results. The Suffolk rate was 0.3%, with 19 new positives in 6,019 tests.

According to state data, the number of cases on Long Island on Sunday was consistent with last summer’s lows. One of the last days Nassau tracked these few new positives was July 5, when the county registered 22 positives. Sunday’s new Suffolk positives were below summer lows, like the 21 positives reported on August 23. New York City’s coronavirus positivity rate was 0.83%, the lowest ever, said Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City on Tuesday admitting a reduction in vaccination. “This is the lowest level we’ve had since we started testing and measuring, and it’s absolutely amazing,” he said at his daily press conference at the city hall. According to a slideshow at the de Blasio briefing, the 0.83% rate is the 7-day average as of May 30. Cities calculate rates differently than states. According to De Blasio, as the level of new cases declined, the city’s senior center was reopened, social distance and other precautions were taken, and immediate outdoor activities took place indoors on June 14. The activity will start at. Check out the latest information on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 Text Alert newsday.com/text..

