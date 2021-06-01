China reports the first known human case of H10N3 avian influenza





A Chinese man caught the first case of H10N3 avian influenza reported in humans. Announced by the National Health Commission of China (NHC) Tuesday (June 1st). Bird H10N3 strain influenza It is usually mild in birds and no humans have been reported to be infected with the virus. According to the statement On the NHC website Translated by Reuters However, on April 23, a 41-year-old man in Zhenjiang developed a fever that progressed over the next few days and was treated at a local hospital on April 28. (H10N3 only causes mild illness in natural hosts, which may not be the case if this strain infects humans.) According to a statement, on May 28, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) conducted a genetic analysis of a sample of an infected man and determined that he was infected with H10N3. CCDC then monitored cases of infection around Jiangsu Province and specifically searched for close male contacts, but found no additional cases of infection. According to the statement, the man’s condition is stable and ready to be discharged. Relation: 11 (sometimes) deadly illnesses that jumped over species Scientists need to scrutinize the genetic material of strains that infect men to see how they differ from previously collected H10N3 samples, cross-border animals from the Asian Regional Office. Philip Klaes, regional research coordinator at the United Nations Emergency Center for Diseases, said. In general, H10N3 rarely appears in birds, which are natural hosts, Claes said. From the late 1970s to 2018, scientists isolated samples of about 160 virus strains from infected animals, primarily wild and waterfowl, but the virus strains were not detected in chickens, he said. He said. CCDC did not identify how or when an infected man might have picked up the virus from birds, Reuters said. However, based on previous CCDC assessments, authorities said there was little risk of the virus spreading on a large scale. When the avian influenza virus jumps from bird to human, it usually does not spread among humans. There is none. Also, when doing so, the transmission is usually “limited, inefficient, and not persistent.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. However, in rare cases, bird flu can cause a large-scale epidemic among people, so monitoring of new cases of infection is very important to public health, according to the CDC, for example, seriously among humans. The last bird flu that caused the epidemic was H7N9, which killed more than 300 people in 2016 and 2017. Scientific magazine reported According to the 2016 issue of the CDC Journal, the case fatality rate of this virus strain is about 40%. Weekly morbidity and mortality reports .. And in 1957, the avian influenza virus H2N2 exchanged genes for the human influenza virus, causing a full-blown pandemic. Gizmodo reported Evidence suggests that the 1918 pandemic-causing influenza strain H1N1 also came from birds, refuting some older studies suggesting that it came from a mixture of human and porcine viruses. .. Nature reported in 2014 .. Earlier this year, Russian authorities reported the first case of a bird flu virus called H5N8 transmitted from poultry to humans. Live science previously reported Seven workers at the poultry factory were infected with this strain, but there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. That is, the virus was transmitted directly from birds to workers and not from workers to others. Originally published in Live Science.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos