Victorian blockade extension is probably a trip to New South Wales in the “stranger” case





Victorian health officials Strongly inclined to recommend that the state remain closed after evidence is revealed “From stranger to stranger” virus infection.. Government officials meet to receive a high-level briefing on Tuesday night Last call Extension of home order You can check it as early as Wednesday morning. The news that some rural locations have been classified as “Tier 1” exposure sites will undoubtedly affect whether a “steel ring” separation between Melbourne and the rural areas is now possible. The Victorian era is not the only one in dire straits. A warning was issued to New South Wales after it was revealed that the Victorian era infected with the coronavirus had camped in Jervis Bay. The person also stopped by gas stations and tourist spots in the countryside. Western Australian authorities are also tracking the incidents detected there. The infection is believed to have spread through hotel quarantine. This fad is “fast-moving” Victoria’s COVID-19 inspection commander, Yeron Weimar, said the state is working on what appears to be the “fastest outbreak” that hit Australia. Currently, there are more than 350 exposure sites throughout the state, with 54 active cases, one in ten of which is infected by a stranger. About 10 new exposure sites were added to the list around 8 pm on Tuesday. Coles, on Spencer Street in Docklands, is a Tier 1 site, and a case infected on May 30 visited a supermarket. Other new exposure sites include CBD’s Russell Street Officeworks in Melbourne, Craigieburn Central Shopping Center, and Bourke Street Men’s Public Male Bathroom. The case also visited the BP Service Station in Euroa, 165 kilometers from Melbourne. It is currently listed as a Tier 1 site. This means that anyone who visits at the same time should be quarantined for two weeks. BP’s truck stop in Glenrowan, 75 km northeast of Euroa, is classified as a Tier 2 site. click Here To view a list of exposed sites in Victoria The news that travelers were infected with COVID-19 while traveling between Victoria and New South Wales warned. What is being considered With all this in mind We hope that Melbourne’s regulations will end Thursday at 11:59 pm. The Victorian public health team is weighing the infectivity of Indian variants against the risks posed by possible unrelated cases. Age A source close to the government said he wanted to remain anonymous as the final decision had not yet been made, and said Brett Sutton’s team of chief health officers was strongly inclined to recommend an extension of the blockade. A minister told the newspaper that the state government was increasingly concerned about aerial infections, and in the event of a new mysterious incident or “temporary infection,” the blockade of Victoria would inevitably be due on Thursday. Said that it will continue beyond. Another minister, Age Prior to the Tuesday night briefing, Victorian people said they were likely to have to put up with more days at home. Professor Sutton had previously told reporters that the Indian variant of the virus was an “absolute beast” because it “moved faster than any other strain we dealt with.” “We’ve seen infections in situations and situations we’ve never seen before,” he said. According to inspection commander Weimar, four to five Victorians were reportedly infected with the virus through “temporary contact.” “They don’t know each other’s names, but that’s very different from what we’ve seen before,” he added. NSW on alert NSW Health is backing coronavirus testing in the Jervis Bay area and has published a list of venues of concern after a potentially infected person from Melbourne visits.

Victorian health officials have notified NSW Health of confirmed cases of visits to Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia on May 23 and 24.

Tweets from @VicGovDH The person reported the onset of symptoms on May 25, after returning to Melbourne by car on May 24. NSW Health requires that anyone who visits a location of interest at the time listed on the department’s website be contacted, tested, and quarantined until further instructed.

Venue includes Greenpatch Campground and Booderee National Park in Jervis Bay, Cooked Goose Cafe in Hyams Beach, Coles Vincentia Shopping Village, Trappers Bakery in Goulburn and Shell Coles Express Big Melino. WA infection The Western Australian Department of Health is investigating how people staying at quarantine hotels in Perth were infected with COVID-19. We have confirmed that the virus has been transmitted between two guests in the room next to the Pan Pacific Hotel. Authorities do not know how the virus was transferred from person to person. One of the men flew from Colombia to Perth and was found to be positive on May 23. The man in the next room arrived in Perth on May 16 and tested twice negative for COVID-19 before testing positive on day 13. The Pan Pacific Hotel had previously notified WA Health that the room was under “negative pressure.” In April, Perth was forced into a short blockage after an outbreak spread within the Mercure Hotel in Perth. -With an agency







