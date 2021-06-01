Researchers Discover Genes Related to Bone Cancer In Children, Potential New Treatments for ID





Researchers have discovered the gene OTUD7A, which affects the development of Ewing’s sarcoma, a bone cancer that occurs primarily in children. They also identified compounds that have the potential to block OTUD7A protein activity. The findings by scientists at the University of North Carolina and the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center were published online on June 1, 2021. Advanced science. With about 250 children Young adult I was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma Every year in the United States, about half of the diagnosed patients eventually get sick, indicating the need for better treatment. “Our main focus is on the EWS-FLI1 fusion protein found in about 85% of patients with Ewing’s sarcoma,” said Dr. Pengda Liu of UNC Lineberger. Author. “This protein is composed of two other protein fragments and is unique to Ewing’s sarcoma. cancer cell, It makes an excellent target for treatment. “ Important relationships between proteins contribute to the development of cancers such as Ewing’s sarcoma.Therefore, UNC researchers OTUD7A cancer-Causes a fusion protein. With this knowledge as a weapon, scientists Small molecule compounds May block OTUD7A activity. Their collaborator, Atomwise Inc., used an artificial intelligence program known as AtomNet to screen 4 million small molecules and find one that fits in the OTUD7A’s pocket. One of the compounds they identified, 7Ai, showed excellent ability to suppress tumorigenesis in mice transplanted with human Ewing sarcoma cells. The compound was non-toxic and well tolerated. Also, 7Ai did not kill normal cells tested in laboratory culture experiments. “Treatment with 7Ai may offer new targeted treatment options for patients who have become resistant to chemotherapy, but more laboratory work to develop effective drugs. Will require clinical trials, “says Liu. “A deep dive into the key cellular processes that lead to cancer can lead to unexpected and potential treatments,” said co-author Dr. Ian Davis, MD. UNC Lineberger’s Genetics. program. “one time Basic science After validating our biological approach, we were able to quickly identify lead molecules for further testing and validation by applying virtual computerized screening. “ Researchers are currently working with UNC Eschelmann Pharmacy to improve the efficacy and specificity of 7Ai. “We are especially grateful that students at the University of North Carolina with metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma have prioritized providing tissue for their research,” said Davis, deputy director of pediatric hematology and oncology. Told. “We are also grateful to fund our research through the NIH Beau Biden Pediatric Cancer Moonshot Grant, which occurred after the cancer-related death of President Biden’s son.” The detection of childhood cancer can stop the spread of the tumor before it begins For more information:

Advanced science (2021). (2021). DOI: 10.1002 / advs.202004846

UNC Wentworth General Cancer Center





