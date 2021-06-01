Over 50% of Waterloo residents are injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.





According to the Waterloo Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force, more than 50% of residents in all regions are currently vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. To be precise, 50.44% of the region’s more than 580,000 inhabitants receive at least one dose, which is 62.8% when counting adults alone. read more: Ontario is approaching reopening plans as COVID-19 home orders are closed The Task Force reported on Tuesday that there are currently 322,956 COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waterloo region. This is 5,460 more than announced the day before. The dashboard also now shows the age group from 12 to 17 years, with a total of 13.04% of those age groups receiving a single vaccination. The story continues under the ad The number of people receiving a single jab continues to grow, but the number of people who are fully vaccinated is moving at a much slower pace. The Task Force reported that 21,422 people received two doses in the area, 503 more than reported on Monday.















3:23

NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Modana’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tam says.





NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Modana’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tam says.

Waterloo Public Health continues to report a relatively low number of new COVID-19 cases in the region. Trend story The new mortgage stress test rule takes effect.This is what you need to know

NACI recommends a combination of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Modana COVID-19 vaccines An additional 33 coronavirus positives were reported on Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases in the region to 15,994. This will increase the average 7-day rolling average number of new cases to just 40.7. An additional 37 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved to 15,405. The story continues under the ad After four deaths in May, there were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on June 1, with 256 deaths. Currently, 322 active COVID-19 cases are declining in the region, with 7 active outbreaks occurring after one was declared dead at a restaurant. There are 23 hospitals throughout the Waterloo region, and 12 in Guelph and Fergus. read more: Ontario reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily increase since October. Elsewhere, Ontario is 699 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of infected people on Tuesday was the lowest in seven and a half months as the state emerged from the third wave. The total number of states is currently 532,158. The number of cases on Tuesday has the lowest increase per day since October 2020 (when 658 new cases were recorded on October 18). According to Tuesday report, 207 cases were recorded in Toronto, 144 in the Peel region, 52 in the York region and 50 in the Durham region, but all other local public health departments reported in state reports. We reported less than 50 new cases. With nine more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 8,766. The story continues under the ad * Use files from Global News Gabby Rodrigues View link »

<br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos