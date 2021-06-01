Hesitation to COVID-19 vaccine in the US has decreased, findings







The issuer: Disclosure: Daly has not reported any relevant financial disclosures. See the study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio A study of more than 7,000 adults showed that resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine decreased in the United States between late 2020 and early 2021. Survey results published in JAMAShowed the largest decrease in Vaccine hesitant Between blacks and Hispanics. Source: Daly M etc. JAMA.. 2021; Doi: 10.1001 / jama.2021.8246.

“This reduction is significant because acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine was particularly low among these groups. Experienced an unreasonable burden Examples of serious illness and death due to COVID-19 ” Michael daly PhD, Written by an associate professor of psychology and behavioral science at Maynooth University in Maynooth, Ireland, and his colleagues. “With increasing public confidence in the vaccine development and government approval process, a reduction in hesitation was reported.” Daly and colleagues examined the responses of an online survey of 7,420 US adults through an American study of understanding US adults conducted from October 14, 2020 to March 29, 2021. vaccine. Researchers have classified respondents as hesitant or willing to vaccinate based on their responses. They were also asked to rank confidence in the government approval process to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for the general public and the general process for developing safe vaccines. .. Researchers observed a 10.8 percentage point (95% CI, 8.9-12.7) reduction in overall hesitation in vaccines during the study period. Black participants decreased by 15.8 percentage points and 20.9 percentage points, respectively. In March, hesitation was highest among adults aged 18 to 39 (44.1%), non-degree participants (42.9%), and households with an annual income of $ 50,000 or less (43.7%). “Despite these benefits, estimates of hesitation in vaccines remained high in March 2021, especially among young adults and blacks and participants with low socioeconomic status,” the author wrote. “More steps are needed to build public confidence, expand outreach and education programs, increase vaccination opportunities and increase vaccination coverage.”

