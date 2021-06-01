The number of COVID-19 inpatients fell below 100 on CT for the first time since September.





New Haven — Connecticut’s COVID-19 cases fell below 100 for the first time since September 28, 2020 on Tuesday, raising concerns from Yale New Haven health system officials to those who have not yet been vaccinated. It was directed.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that there were 94 cases across the state, the lowest total in eight months. Of the five hospitals in Yale New Haven, there were only 33.

Over the long weekend, state officials said the new test had a positive rate of 1 percent and six more died. At an online press conference on Tuesday, vaccination is likely to be more immune than COVID-19 infection, said Dr. Thomas Balsezak, Chief Clinical Officer at Yale New Haven Health.

“We currently provide more than 425,000 vaccines throughout the Yale New Haven Health System, and colleagues throughout the state are making great efforts for high-dose vaccination,” said Barcesac. The Haven mass vaccination facility is currently only receiving a second dose and will soon be closed. The system has identified 20 “breakthrough” COVID cases in vaccinated people, but “COVID-in vaccinated patients who are severe enough to require hospitalization. Few patients were infected with 19, and none required an ICU, “he said. He said that older people are more likely to be vaccinated and “accept much younger demographics than they were a year or six months ago.” According to Balsesac, the announcement that Moderna is seeking full approval of the vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could help in efforts to accept people who are hesitant to vaccinate, Balsesac said. .. Pfizer and BioNTech sought approval last month. To date, vaccines have been given under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. “Some people see full approval as a sign of approval by the FDA,” says Balcezak. “There is ample evidence that this vaccine is safe and effective.” “We expect to get full approval fairly quickly, before weeks later,” he said. Balcezak said the vaccine has been shown to be effective against all variants that have emerged. “This is an evolving story,” he said. “It seems that there are dozens of all the variants currently in circulation. As they call, there are only a few variants in concern … All three vaccines used in the United States are currently in circulation. It is at least to some extent defensive against all the variants it does. “ With the state open and restrictions on wearing masks relaxed, Balsezak said there was “no way to know, rather than ask,” whether people without masks were vaccinated. “I think we all asked for clear guidance from the beginning, but unfortunately that guidance is lacking,” he said. “And with gray, we don’t work very well. We like clear black and white.” But he said the lack of guidance was not the responsibility of the state or federal authorities. “No one has the answer, it’s not just providing the answer. That’s what we answer. I just don’t know. ”When it comes to masking and increasing the number of people in restaurants, Barsesack said: It’s not that you’re not lacking in effort. However, there is no clear answer to this situation. “ He said, “When you go shopping on the weekends, how ly arbitrary arbitrary looks about what the policy of the store or place you go to is. You have a mask when you go to different places. I will ask people. Would you like me to wear it? … If you get lost, wear a mask. “ Balsezak also said that at Yale New Haven Health, 13 cases of myocarditis, or myocardial inflammation, occurred among vaccinated people. One male with an average age of 24 years. One case was from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The rest were Moderna or Pfizer, he said. There are also several cases of pericarditis, an inflammation of the tissues around the heart, according to Barsesack. As of Tuesday, there were 19 COVID patients at Yale New Haven Hospital, 8 at Bridgeport Hospital, 1 at Greenwich Hospital, 5 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, and Rhode. Zero Marna Borgstrom at Westerly Hospital in Rhode. Eleven were on intensive care and six were on mechanical ventilation. [email protected]; 203-680-9382

