Singapore news and top stories expected to increase mosquito counts by 30% and dengue cases

The National Environment Agency (NEA) expects more cases of dengue fever here yesterday as the population of Aedes aegypti, which carries dengue and other viruses, increased by about 30% in April compared to January. Has been.
Mosquitoes remain high in some residential areas, including Clementi West Street 1, Hougang Avenue 6, 8, 10, Jurong East Street 32, Machin Road, Meyrin Street, and Sterling Road.
Since the beginning of this year, more than 2,700 cases of dengue have been reported and there are currently 22 active dengue clusters.
The number of dengue cases in recent weeks has fallen since the same period last year when the historic dengue outbreak occurred in Singapore, but the numbers were 2,772 and 3,285, respectively, in 2017 and 2018. It remains higher than the year.
Last year, 35,315 cases of dengue were reported and 28 died.
“We are concerned that the warm season from June to October will increase the risk of dengue infection,” NEA said.
Therefore, it is expected that the number of cases of dengue fever will increase due to the acceleration of the breeding cycle and the maturation of Aedes aegypti. This means that mosquitoes will take less time to become adults to bite in the warmer months and have a shorter incubation period for dengue fever. Virus. This refers to the time it takes for a mosquito to pick up and spread the disease.
According to the World Health Organization, this period is approximately 8 to 12 days when temperatures are between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.
NEA has increased the number of people who work from home or work from home since the start of Covid-19 Phase 2 (strengthening vigilance) measures on May 16, which may increase the “opportunity to chew” for Aedes aegypti. He said it was possible and could potentially increase risk. Transmission of dengue fever.
Last August, a study investigating the effects of circuit breakers on the number of people infected with dengue found that there were 50% more cases than usual.
The study, conducted in collaboration with the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, found that adults between the ages of 20 and 64 account for the majority of cases of infection. that day.
In addition, more than half of the positive dengue samples since February had less common dengue serotypes 3 (DenV-3) and 4 (DenV-4).
Serotype is a clear variation within a particular virus. There are four dengue serotypes, DenV-1, 2, 3, and 4.
NEA means that DenV-3 has not been as dominant as in the last 30 years and the incidence of DenV-4 is consistently low, resulting in low herd immunity to both serotypes and a high likelihood of infecting people. I said.
However, he added that it was premature to say that there was a change in the serotype of the predominant dengue virus in Singapore.
DenV-3 serotypes have been detected in dengue clusters on Cashew Terrace and Hazel Park Terrace, and DenV-4 has been detected in clusters in Hougang Central and Pasir Ris Street 21.
The high number of Aedes aegypti, the previously uncommon epidemic of dengue serotypes and a significant proportion of telecommuting will increase the risk of dengue this year, “NEA said.
It urged people to prevent mosquito breeding by ensuring that stagnant water was removed.
Meanwhile, NEA continues to test in areas with high mosquitoes and strengthens its activities in dengue cluster areas.
