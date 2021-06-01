Hamilton County, COVID-19 kills 500 people





In Hamilton County, about 15 months after the virus was first reported in the county, more than 500 deaths were caused by COVID-19. Hamilton County Health Department reported on Tuesday two virus-related deaths, the 500th and 501st deaths of county residents. Health Department administrator Becky Burns urged unvaccinated residents to look for shots offered without reservation at Tennessee Riverpark this week. “Too many lives are lost to just one person. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to all the families who have been affected by the virus and are still affected,” Burns said in a statement. “The cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County remain consistently low, but vaccination rates need to be increased. This is the best way to protect you and your loved ones.” Of the 501 deaths in Hamilton County, 228 were women and 273 were men. To date, 137 black people have died from the virus, accounting for 27% of the deaths, according to health department data. About two-thirds of the deaths in the area are people over the age of 71. The month since Hamilton County Mayor Jim Copinger Ended county-wide masking obligations, New cases continue to decrease. On April 28, when the delegation was lifted, the county recorded an average of 49 new cases per day in the past week.As of Tuesday, the county averaged 18 cases per day in the last 7 days. A new case has occurred. Approximately 35 people were infected with the virus and hospitalized in the past week, and as of Tuesday, 9 were infected with the virus and were in the intensive care unit. (((Read more: Will Hamilton County’s COVID-19 get worse without a one-month mask obligation?). Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine? The Hamilton County Health Department offers a free COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over the age of 12 at the Tennessee Riverpark. No reservation required. To find out when vaccine events will take place and other distribution locations, visit the following website: Vaccine. Hamilton tn.gov Local health authorities say Asked residents to continue wearing masks If not vaccinated, those individuals do not receive the same level of protection as those who have been vaccinated. Most retailers in the Chattanooga region Removed shopper mask requirements People who have been vaccinated after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last month You no longer have to wear a face cover In most indoor settings. Please contact Wyatt Massy. [email protected] Or 423-757-6249. Follow him on Twitter @ news4mass.

