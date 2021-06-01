Scientists develop pollen grain-sized “drugs” that can save bees from pesticide addiction





You may not like bees, but you don’t want to imagine a bee-free world. Bee populations began to decline as early as the mid-20th century, but scientists weren’t worried about this issue until studies in the last few decades confirmed that this was a meaningful trend. Mankind is at risk of living in a bee-free, or at least much less, bee-free world. The colony has collapsed, the worker bees have disappeared, leaving only the queen bee with beekeeping and immature bees, and the overall bee population is gone. High density or wide area As before. Based on the premise that the bee community may be declining due to exposure to pesticides, Cornell University scientists have developed a pollen-sized drug containing pollen putty and sugar water. Fine particles also contain enzymes that detoxify the pesticides that bees normally ingest and do harm in the process. When bees eat enzymes, the interior of the bees is protected from pesticides, other insects are killed, and they may come into contact with plants that are immersed in controversial chemicals. “This study has created a viable product that reduces pesticide damage to pollinator colonies,” as well as to improve pesticide design and help important insects such as bees. Lay the foundation for using the fine particle treatment of. Published in Nature Food magazine. They add that further investigation is needed to determine if the microparticles work when the entire colony attempts to capture them. Pollinator. Bees are absolutely indispensable for human life.the scientist Estimate Bees pollinate more than 70 of the top 100 crops that make up 90% of the world’s diet.they Pollinate Apples and tomatoes, blueberries and almonds, pumpkins and many other important crops. In addition, bees will have difficulty continuing to breed livestock that depend on the plants they pollinate (bees pollinate alfalfa, so cattle definitely fall into that category). Bees are needed to make countless products such as clothing, medical wound dressings, lip balms and skin creams. No beesIt’s hard to imagine that there is enough food and other necessary products to keep the 7 billion people alive today. Experts believe that the amount of fruits and vegetables in our supermarket will be about half. “This technology may help ensure controlled pollination of crops,” co-author of the study, Dr. James Webb of the Department of Bioenvironmental Engineering, Cornell University, emailed the salon. ” Managed bee colonies need to be constantly replenished for loss, which reduces the stress on beekeepers to meet the ever-increasing pollination demand, “he added. Webb added that the “demand” for pollination refers to the need for bees to be present in order for most industrial agriculture to fertilize crops. In short, this technology is aimed at industrial agriculture. For wild honeybees, “if detoxification technology can be applied to wild pollinators that contribute to pollination, considerable development is still needed.” As Webb pointed out, it is important to recognize here that more than the survival of humanity itself is at stake. Bees have their own unique value and we need to be concerned about the possibility of a world where we do not rely on bees. “What I fear most in a world of ever-declining bees is, as a result, designing crops that do not require insect pollination or switching to mechanical pollination,” Webb wrote in a salon. This will relieve the dependence on bees and neglect the consideration of wildlife (honeybees) in our agricultural practices. “ Want more health and science articles in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon’s Weekly Newsletter Vulgar scientist..

