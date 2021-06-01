Wear a mask as a measure against influenza





Pennsylvania was one of the mildest flu seasons on record this year, but did wearing a mask reduce cases?

Moosic, PA — In Pennsylvania, influenza cases have decreased by 95% last season. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of confirmed influenza cases was less than 4,000, down from more than 130,000,000 in the previous year. This includes people asking if measures such as masks and social distance should return to the next flu season. “I don’t think so. I think it’s a bit overreacting. People get the flu, and if they get the flu shot, they don’t get that sick,” said Scott Morriss of Scranton. “I’m a nurse and my son is a respiratory therapist. In his theory, the flu mask has completely reduced the flu epidemic, so I think the flu mask is positive,” said Avoca’s Dotti Lokuta. Stated. “You need to trust your doctor and use common sense, but I think it still depends on how you feel,” said Paul Haller of Scranton. “I think it’s up to you. That is, if you feel comfortable wearing a mask, you should. If not, it’s common sense that we all accept that opinion and do it. I think, said Angela Bezierski of Durier. Lia Crispell is Associate Chief Advanced Practitioner at Gaisinger Convenience Care. We asked her if the overlap of COVID with people with the flu, or the reduction in flu testing, could explain part of the reduction. “Therefore, we only did an outpatient test for COVID and not an outpatient test for influenza this year, which is primarily typical of influenza such as high fever, body pain, chills, headaches and sore throat. Because there were all people who had the symptoms of flu, they tested for COVID and were often positive for COVID, “said Crispell. “Inpatients were inspecting the entire respiratory panel and found that those infected with COVID were not infected with other viruses, so they needed to be monitored for a few weeks before continuing the examination. I didn’t feel it. “ The Pennsylvania Department of Health states that flu shots are still the best way to prevent illness and it is too early to determine if masks are recommended solely for the prevention of flu.

