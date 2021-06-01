Travelers Qualified for COVID Vaccination in Alaska | Coronavirus

June 1, 2021 Anchorage – Starting today, the COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded to include all people over the age of 12 living in Alaska. In Alaska.
“I hope this helps to vaccinate anyone in the state, including visitors who choose to be vaccinated with COVID-19.” “Tourists wishing to be vaccinated here And we have already received a call from a traveler who will be staying for 3-4 weeks to get the second vaccination. This is not only the Alaska and Alaska economy, but also visitors to our state. There are also benefits. “
The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Travelers from abroad, including US citizens who are fully vaccinated and returning home, will continue to be tested with self-monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms within 3 days prior to travel and within 3-5 days after travel. Mandatory Currently, both testing and vaccination services are available at airports in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau. Test services are also available at airports in Ketchikan, Sitka, Petersburg, Cordova, Gustavas, Wrangell and Yakutat.
Travelers to Alaska, like those who live and work here, can receive the vaccine at airport clinics, or at clinics and events where the COVID-19 vaccine is offered. Learn more about vaccination reservations. covidvax.alaska.gov Or call 1-833-4-VAXLINE. The helpline is open from 9:00 to 18:30 on weekdays and from 9:00 to 16:30 on weekends. There is a language interpreter.
The three airport vaccination clinics are open 7 days a week and are located outside the safe area of the Transportation Security Administration. These places are open to everyone, including Alaskans, workers and travelers. Vaccines are subject to change based on availability and may extend business hours.
Hours: 12:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Vaccines provided: Pfizer and J & J
Parking: 1 hour free parking available
Location: Downstairs opposite the baggage claim
Hours: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Vaccines provided: Pfizer
Parking: 1 hour free parking available
Location: Lower floor next to baggage claim
Hours: 10:00 am – midnight
Vaccines provided: Pfizer, Moderna, J & J
Parking: 1 hour free parking available
Location: Far end of the upper floors of the South Terminal, adjacent to the ticket office near Door 8
Vaccine bookings at the three airports are offered by pre-registering for a two-hour time frame designed to accommodate fluctuating travel schedules or by booking a walk-up. Reservations can be obtained from the following Alaska Safe Travels app: www.alaska.covidsecureapp.com.
Travel Group Vaccination Reservation:
Email to request vaccination services for groups of 25 or more [email protected] At least one week before arrival to coordinate vaccination services.
Large organized travel groups can stay at the airport location or at the local vaccination site in the destination city.
Travel groups arriving together with less than 25 people are advised to book individually at the following locations: alaska.covidsecureapp.com.
Those who book vaccines for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 need to make sure that the vaccine provider offers the Pfizer vaccine. Domestic travelers CDC Guidance, It continues to recommend pre-travel and post-travel COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated travelers.
