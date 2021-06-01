Faster sleep cycles lead to lower risk of depression: studies





1 hour ago shift sleep Scheduling can reduce significant risk depression According to one survey, 23% A team of researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder and the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard Published survey results Last week at JAMA Psychiatry, we used anonymized genetic data from 840,000 people at Biobank and 23andMe in the United Kingdom. The findings provide “some of the strongest evidence to date that chronotypes (the tendency to sleep at specific times) affect the risk of depression.” news release.. Snoring is associated with learning disabilities in children, findings “We’ve always known that sleep timing and mood are related, but a common question from clinicians is,’How fast do we need to shift to make people feel the benefits? CU Boulder, an assistant professor of integrated physiology, said in a news release: “We found that even one hour earlier in sleep significantly reduced the risk of depression.” According to CU Boulder, “genetics collectively describes 12-42% of sleep timing preferences.” Data from sleep trackers and surveys helped researchers understand how genetic variants play a role in the sleep cycle. Almost one-third of those who participated in the survey were identified as early rising, 9% were identified as late-nighters, and the rest were identified as medium-sized. On average, people go to bed at 11 pm and wake up at 6 am, resulting in a so-called midpoint of sleep at 3 am. Researchers have found that people who get up early with a genetic predisposition have a significantly lower risk of depression. The results specifically showed that shifting the midpoint of sleep one hour earlier reduced the risk of major depressive disorder by 23% each. Sleep deprivation, burnout may increase the risk of coronavirus, research claims “People who normally go to bed at 1am can reduce their risk by 23% if they go to bed at midnight instead and sleep the same amount of time. If they go to bed at 11pm, they can reduce their risk by about 40%.” I will. According to the university, there is evidence to suggest that more light exposure during the day induces mood-related hormones, but another circadian rhythm, the sleep-wake cycle, is itself depressing. There is also an opinion that there is. “We live in a society designed for morning humans, and night humans often feel like they’re always off the clock of society,” said Harvard Medical School’s lead author. Iyas Daghlas, who recently graduated, said. I will release it. He emphasized that further research is needed to confirm the accidental relationship between early sleep cycles and reduced risk of depression. Get the FOX News App “But this study certainly shifts the weight of the evidence towards supporting the causal effects of sleep timing on depression.” It’s also unclear whether early risers can further reduce their risk of depression by adjusting their sleep cycle, but researchers find that early bedtime is beneficial for late-night and medium-sized people. It states that there is a possibility. To move to an earlier schedule, senior author Vetter said, “Bright during the day, dark at night, coffee in the porch in the morning, walking or biking if possible. Darken your electronics in the evening. “

