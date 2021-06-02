Health
Scientists helped mice live 23% longer. This is equivalent to 120 years of human age.
Israeli scientists have increased life expectancy in mice by 23%. This allows the average person to live up to 120 years old.
According to the report from Israeli era, Scientists Increased Protein Supply, SIRT6, It decreases with age in 250 mice.
Mice rich in protein are youthful and less prone to cancer.
“The change in life expectancy is important, given that if life expectancy increases equally, we will live to nearly 120 years on average,” said Heim Cohen, a professor at Bar-Ilan University, at The Times of Israel. Told to.
“The changes we see in mice could be translated into humans, and if so, it’s exciting.”
In 2012, Cohen performed the same experiment, increasing protein levels by only 15% in male mice.In the latest study, Cohen included Professor Rafael de Cabo of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). To work with international scientists to improve the previous work.
This was successful, with 30% of male mice living longer than the control group and 15% of female mice living longer than the control group.
Older mice produce higher energy from SIRT6, resulting in lower cholesterol levels and a lower incidence of cancer.
“This finding shows that SIRT6 controls the rate of healthy aging, which indicates that increasing its activity can delay aging,” Cohen said. I told the Israeli Times in. It may be possible to extend a person’s lifespan.
“We are developing small molecules that have the potential to raise SIRT6 levels and more activate existing amounts of protein,” he told The Times of Israel. “They may be used in the future to deal with aging.”
