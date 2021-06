Victoria records six new local COVID cases as the blockade is announced

Victoria has reported six new cases of locally transmitted coronavirus, bringing the state outbreak to 60. Positive cases were detected in 51,033 test results received on Tuesday, and 20,585 vaccinations were given at a state-owned vaccination facility. Loading The state’s seven-day circuit breaker lockdown was scheduled to end Thursday at 11:59 pm, but now seems to be extended thereafter. Government ministers and public health officials met last night to consider the issue... The government yesterday Kappa variant The virus involved in the outbreak was more infectious than previous strains, and contact tracers identified that the infection occurred among strangers with only “temporary” contact. ABC spoke to a family of women believed to have been infected with the coronavirus by a “runaway” infection at the Mickleham exhibition hall. According to her family, she returned a positive result last Friday, but then she was retested and returned a negative result this morning. They say they were skeptical of the positive results because she visited the exhibition hall two days after the visit from the confirmed case. NSW is on alert after people move north Late last night, the Victorian Health Department revealed that a recent case had moved to New South Wales with a potential infection. Revelation sites listed at Victorian service stations in the area along the Hume Freeway so Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach, Vincentia, New South Wales.. Health Department Secretary Brendan Murphy said most of the six new cases reported in Victoria today were in contact with the man’s family who traveled to New South Wales. Professor Murphy told the Senate estimates that none of the new cases were residents or staff of the elderly care facility. Omar Corsid, president of the Australian Medical Association, said the pace of infection in the Victorian region was of great concern. “We certainly see a much faster infection than this, which we were afraid of for a while and managed to avoid it,” he told ABC News Breakfast. “Most of the quarantine breaches we’ve seen haven’t led to a major epidemic for quite some time, but unfortunately Victoria is suffering again.” It’s still going on. What you need to know about coronavirus:

