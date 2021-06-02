June is Alzheimer’s disease and brain awareness month





From June 1st, Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Awareness Month will begin. The Alzheimer’s Association offers strategies to promote brain health and restore mental health.

Greensboro, NC — According to Alzheimer’s Association, North Carolina, More than 180,000 North Carolinas live with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 385,000 family and friends work as caregivers. From June 1st, Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Awareness Month will begin. Health experts say there are steps you can take now to achieve good brain health for the future. Once the COVID-19 vaccine is deployed and health restrictions are lifted, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives as they did before the pandemic. Christine John Fuller, vice president of development and communications for the Alzheimer’s Association in North Carolina, said Americans should be an important factor in returning brain health to normal. “It’s important to remember that what’s good for you is good for your brain,” said John Fuller. Relation: 5 Ways to Get Healthy with Red Wine “We have had years of unprecedented stress and anxiety that can cause multiple different health conditions, including damage to the brain. Only stress and anxiety promote brain inflammation and perhaps others. I know it can cause harmful conditions. This includes Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. John-Fuller said that by re-practicing basics of brain health such as diet and exercise, cognitive function can be protected and unplugged or disconnected. “Technology dominated our world last year. It’s great to stay connected, but it’s stuck and it’s also causing fatigue,” said John Fuller. explained. In addition to limiting screen time, John Fuller said it’s good for the brain to volunteer and help others. “There are studies showing that helping others who may be experiencing difficult times can have very positive health benefits,” said John Fuller. “Research shows that support in crisis situations can relieve stress and anxiety.” Relation: Studies show that less sleep increases the risk of dementia John-Fuller also said that it is important for people to return to normal at their own pace and control stress before it can be controlled. The Alzheimer’s Association saysHealthy brain, healthy body, healthy you symposiumJune 7-11. The 7-part series is free and virtual. Those who are interested should register for the session online. Part 1: Overview of a Healthy Brain and Body Life-June 7th

Part 2: Importance of Mindfulness-June 8th

Part 3: Meds Instead of Meds: Eating a Mediterranean Diet for Better Health-June 9th

Part 4: Gentle Yoga (Sitting)-June 9th

Part 5: Relationship with Art-June 10th

Part 6: Mediterranean Cuisine Demonstration-June 10

Part 7: Gentle Yoga (Mat)-June 11th

