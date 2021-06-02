Sunglasses should be worn daily for eye health

P Wearing a parasol when the door is gone isn’t just about making it look like an accessory. Keeping your sunglasses out of the sun is an important step in maintaining optimal eye health as you age.And Wearing a parasol when the door is gone isn’t just about making it look like an accessory. Keeping your sunglasses out of the sun is an important step in maintaining optimal eye health as you age.And Lilan Le, OD , Walk-in Optical Studio Optometrist Hayware , He says that you should always wear it when you go out.

“Sunglasses not only reduce outdoor brightness for a comfortable view, but also reduce exposure to harmful UV rays and protect sensitive areas of the eye,” says Dr. Le. “UV rays pass through the clouds, so you need to wear sunglasses outdoors, whether it’s sunny or cloudy. You can also reduce exposure by wearing a hat with sunglasses.“”

5 Reasons to Wear Sunglasses for Eye Health

“The sun exposes us to UV light, which can cause serious damage to our eyes over time,” says De. Le. “This can lead to some eye conditions.”

1. Skin cancer

“Skin cancer can occur on the eyelids as well as on other parts of our body due to the harsh effects of long-term exposure to UV light,” says Dr. Le.You also need to make sure that Apply sunscreen to the eyelids..

2. Surfers Eye

“Pterygium / pinguecula is the growth of tissue that extends from our white eye toward the optical center of the eye on the cornea,” says Dr. Le. “”[It’s] It is also known as a surfer’s eye because it reflects sunlight onto the surface of the water, increasing its exposure to surfers. If left untreated, the corneal tissue may change, causing distortion and loss of vision. “

3. Cataract

“Cataracts occur when the crystalline lens of the eye becomes cloudy and, if left untreated, can reduce visual clarity and lead to blindness,” says Dr. Le. “It’s a common condition that progresses slowly with age, but exposure to UV light can speed it up.”

4. Photokeratitis

“Photokeratitis is Corneal burns This is due to the strong UV rays during the day on the beaches and slopes, “says Dr. Le. “This can cause symptoms such as blurred vision, photosensitivity, and pain.

5. Macular degeneration

“Macula degeneration is also a side effect that can cause loss of central vision. The macula is the center of the retina, where you get the clearest vision,” says Dr. Le. “”In general, most of the harmful rays are removed by the cornea and lens, but there is some evidence that the remaining rays can cause some damage to the retina and increase the risk of developing macular degeneration. There is. “

10 pairs of sunglasses for eye health under $ 30

When buying sunglasses for eye health, Dr. Le tells you to look for sunglasses that have an anti-reflective coating and block wavelengths below UV 400. “This can reduce the exposure of harmful days from the sun by 99.9%,” she says. In addition, small glasses are not enough because you need a lens that covers the entire eye. “For outdoor activities on water and reflective surfaces, polarized sunglasses block horizontal light to reduce eye strain and reflections,” she says. As long as the glasses meet these requirements The color of the lens does not affect the effect of UV protection...

That said, getting sunglasses that fit the bill perfectly can add up. Below are eight pairs that you can customize for optimal protection. You can also create them with a prescription (if you did) Use FSA / HSA dollars).

