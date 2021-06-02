Health
Sunglasses should be worn daily for eye health
“Sunglasses not only reduce outdoor brightness for a comfortable view, but also reduce exposure to harmful UV rays and protect sensitive areas of the eye,” says Dr. Le. “UV rays pass through the clouds, so you need to wear sunglasses outdoors, whether it’s sunny or cloudy. You can also reduce exposure by wearing a hat with sunglasses.“”
5 Reasons to Wear Sunglasses for Eye Health
“The sun exposes us to UV light, which can cause serious damage to our eyes over time,” says De. Le. “This can lead to some eye conditions.”
1. Skin cancer
“Skin cancer can occur on the eyelids as well as on other parts of our body due to the harsh effects of long-term exposure to UV light,” says Dr. Le.You also need to make sure that Apply sunscreen to the eyelids..
2. Surfers Eye
“Pterygium / pinguecula is the growth of tissue that extends from our white eye toward the optical center of the eye on the cornea,” says Dr. Le. “”[It’s] It is also known as a surfer’s eye because it reflects sunlight onto the surface of the water, increasing its exposure to surfers. If left untreated, the corneal tissue may change, causing distortion and loss of vision. “
3. Cataract
“Cataracts occur when the crystalline lens of the eye becomes cloudy and, if left untreated, can reduce visual clarity and lead to blindness,” says Dr. Le. “It’s a common condition that progresses slowly with age, but exposure to UV light can speed it up.”
4. Photokeratitis
“Photokeratitis is Corneal burns This is due to the strong UV rays during the day on the beaches and slopes, “says Dr. Le. “This can cause symptoms such as blurred vision, photosensitivity, and pain.
5. Macular degeneration
“Macula degeneration is also a side effect that can cause loss of central vision. The macula is the center of the retina, where you get the clearest vision,” says Dr. Le. “”In general, most of the harmful rays are removed by the cornea and lens, but there is some evidence that the remaining rays can cause some damage to the retina and increase the risk of developing macular degeneration. There is. “
10 pairs of sunglasses for eye health under $ 30
When buying sunglasses for eye health, Dr. Le tells you to look for sunglasses that have an anti-reflective coating and block wavelengths below UV 400. “This can reduce the exposure of harmful days from the sun by 99.9%,” she says. In addition, small glasses are not enough because you need a lens that covers the entire eye. “For outdoor activities on water and reflective surfaces, polarized sunglasses block horizontal light to reduce eye strain and reflections,” she says. As long as the glasses meet these requirements The color of the lens does not affect the effect of UV protection...
That said, getting sunglasses that fit the bill perfectly can add up. Below are eight pairs that you can customize for optimal protection. You can also create them with a prescription (if you did) Use FSA / HSA dollars).
EyeBuyDirect Mira-$ 29 +
Buy these chic glasses from EyeBuyDirect. Choose a gradient, mirror, or polarized lens for complete protection from UV 400. Mirror and polarized lenses have an anti-reflective coating. There are three types of frames: brown (pictured), tortoise, and black, and different lens colors are available depending on the type of lens you obtain.
Zenni Round Glass 2019524 — $ 20 +
Add pop colors to your sunglasses collection with this green frame. For 100% UV protection, choose from premium Tivex or polarized lenses and add a reflective coating. Both are available in a variety of colors or mirror finishes. The photo is a gradation green lens with a mirror.
EyeBuyDriect Sun Bardot — $ 29 +
Keep it simple with these big round sunglasses. These frames are available in three styles: Ivory Tortis (pictured), Floral Tortis (a mix of black, purple and brown) and Black. Choose a gradient, mirror, or polarized lens for complete protection from UV 400. Mirror and polarized lenses have an anti-reflective coating.
Zenni Round Glass 206825 — $ 20 +
Choose these thin frames for a delicate yet patterned look with a withered tortoiseshell (pictured), navy, or brown to clear ombre frame. Choose from premium Tivex or polarized lenses for 100% UV protection. The photo is a Tortoise shell frame with a dark gray lens.
EyeBuyDirect Culture — Over $ 29
EyebuyDirect’s oval culture frame is available in bronze (pictured), black and gold. Choose a gradient, mirror, or polarized lens for complete protection from UV 400. Mirror and polarized lenses have an anti-reflective coating.
EyeBuyDirect Samba — $ 22 +
EyeBuyDirect’s Samba frame introduces a touch of color along the line of the eyebrows. Available in mint frost (pictured), pink and floral (a mix of pinkish gray). Choose a gradient, mirror, or polarized lens for complete protection from UV 400. Mirror and polarized lenses have an anti-reflective coating.
Zenni Aviator Glass 419119 — $ 7 +
Rose Gold (Photo) Enjoy the gold, gray and silver Zenni Metal Aviator. Choose from premium Tivex or polarized lenses for 100% UV protection. Both are available in a variety of colors or mirror finishes. The photo is a rose gold frame with a mirror gradient amber lens.
EyeBuyDirect Impressions — $ 29 +
These bold frames from EyeBuyDirect give a serious impression. Available in black (pictured), yellow, turtle, and light blue. Choose a gradient, mirror, or polarized lens for complete protection from UV 400. Mirror and polarized lenses have an anti-reflective coating.
Zenni Cateye Glasses 2032425 — $ 7
Get bigger with Zenni’s CatEye Sunglasses. It is sold in tortoiseshell (pictured), lagoon, hibiscus, and papaya. For 100% UV protection, choose from premium Tivex or polarized lenses and add a reflective coating. Both are available in a variety of colors or mirror finishes. The photo is a tortoiseshell frame with a dark amber lens.
