Vitamin D supplements may not reduce the risk of COVID-19, according to a new study
- Genetic analysis suggests that vitamin D supplements may not reduce the risk of coronavirus infections and people with COVID-19.
- This study focused on genetic variation associated with elevated vitamin D levels.
- In the blood, vitamin D exists in two forms: protein-bound and free-floating. The latter is the most important when talking about innate immunity.
Like other nutrients that play a role in immune function, vitamin D supplements offered As a way to prevent or treat COVID-19.
This has its roots in some observational studies.
However, new genetic studies suggest that giving people extra vitamin D may not prevent coronavirus infections and COVID-19.
In a study published in the journal on June 1, PLOS medicineResearchers at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, have noted genetic variation associated with elevated vitamin D levels.
People whose DNA contains one of these variants are naturally more likely to have high levels of vitamin D, but diet and other environmental factors can affect these levels. ..
Researchers analyzed genetic mutation data from approximately 14,000 people infected with COVID-19 and compared it to data from more than 1.2 million people who were not infected with COVID-19.
This type of analysis, called the Mendel randomized study, is like a genetic simulation of a randomized controlled trial, the “gold standard” for clinical research.
Researchers have found that people with any of these variants (who are likely to have high vitamin D levels) are at lower risk of coronavirus infection, hospitalization, or serious illness from COVID-19. I found that it wasn’t.
This suggests that vitamin D supplements do not reduce the risk of COVID-19, but some experts say that actual clinical trials are still needed to know for sure. thinking about.
Dr. Martin ColemeyerA professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina Gillings Global School of Public Health states that a study similar to this one is well-designed and “technically superior.”
However, they are limited by the genetic variation under investigation.
“The challenge is to find a way to simulate what we think we can supplement with vitamin D (what we call a group of genetic variants),” Kohlmeyer said. It was.
Vitamin D plays a role in the body’s innate immunity, dealing with invaders such as viruses before the immune system produces antibodies. The innate immune response occurs as soon as an intruder enters the body or within hours.
“If you give someone a vitamin D supplement, it doesn’t matter how much you bind,” Kohlmeyer says. “The key to innate immunity is how much you change the amount of liberation,” Kohlmeyer said.
The problem he explained is that the genetic variation used in the Mendelian randomization study of vitamin D is primarily related to the gene-binding protein of vitamin D.
People with these variants are likely to have higher levels of vitamin D, but the presence of variants does not indicate the amount of free vitamin D available to aid the innate immune response.
Bonnie PatchonA PhD student at Cornell University, he is the lead author of another Mendelian randomized study investigating the association between vitamin D and COVID-19.
She said the results of the new study were similar to what she and her colleagues found in the study. It was published in the journal on May 4.
However, she pointed out that there are limits to this type of genetic analysis.
First, because the new treatise is based on genetic data from people of European descent, the results may not apply to other populations, especially those with dark skin, who are likely to have low vitamin D levels. There is.
In his study, Patchon said he investigated how genetic variants can predict vitamin D levels in different populations.
According to her, their results were consistent for people of European descent, even taking into account other factors that could affect vitamin D levels, such as body mass index (BMI) and aging.
“But the relevance was not very consistent among African ancestral individuals,” Patchon said. [these genetic instruments] For use by ancestral populations outside Europe. “
Another limitation of this type of genetic analysis is that it only looks at changes in vitamin D levels caused by genetics. That is, the diet and other factors of a person who may affect vitamin D levels cannot be taken into account.
This level of variation “similar to the changes seen when taking low-level supplements,” said Patchon, who states that the international unit of vitamin D (IU) is about 400 to 600.
“But it doesn’t necessarily address the rapid changes in vitamin D levels that can occur with high-dose treatment,” Patchon explained.
Although this type of genetic analysis cannot rule out the potential benefits of high doses of vitamin D, Patchon said, “At least two randomized trials of high doses in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. It shows that vitamin D has no effect.
One of these studies was published in the journal on February 17th.
Physicians should give patients hospitalized with COVID-19 a single oral dose of 200,000 IU of vitamin D (this is a very high dose and should only be taken under the supervision of a physician) or is inert. I received a placebo.
Researchers have found that large amounts of vitamin D do not affect a patient’s length of stay.
Dr. David Melzer, A professor of medicine at the University of Chicago and his colleagues, independently analyzed the data from this study.
They found that vitamin D levels did not affect COVID-19 results in people with low vitamin D levels. But for those who have entered a high-level hospital, the story is different.
“People with high vitamin D who were given additional vitamin D actually got better results,” says Meltzer. “They are less likely to use ventilators and are less likely to stay in the ICU.”
This difference was not statistically significant, but Melzer said the trend suggests something important is happening there.
In this study, patients were given vitamin D after arriving at the hospital as the disease progressed. This could explain the lack of profit.
“Doctors started taking vitamin D after days of infection when people were already ill,” Kohlmeyer said. “This is a complete touch on the stage of innate immunity. Therefore, this late stage of the disease may or may not have the benefits of vitamin D. “
Kohlmeyer explained that because of the role of vitamin D in the initial immune response to the virus, people need to enroll in randomized controlled trials before they get sick.
Melzer is looking for talent Two Vitamin D Clinical Trials Along these lines.
Both are given daily vitamin D supplements before infection with the coronavirus and monitored for altered risk of COVID-19.
Like Kohlmeyer, Melzer believes that it is important not only to look at blood levels, but also to test the effects of vitamin D supplementation on COVID-19 risk.
“Daily vitamin D intake, or the amount produced by exposure to sunlight, is probably of some importance,” he said. “Independent of blood levels.”
The results of these studies may not be available until later this year, but may provide better ideas as to whether vitamin D can prevent respiratory infections such as COVID-19.
