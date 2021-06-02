Victoria’s Coronavirus Blockade Extension, Expected to Record More Cases | Illawarra Mercury





News, Latest News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lockdown, State Government Victoria reported six cases of locally infected coronavirus on Tuesday as speculation of extended lockdowns continues. New exposure sites have been identified in both Victoria and NSW after the return of new positive cases from NSW to Melbourne earlier last week. Hotel quarantine on Tuesday did not report any new cases as the total number of active cases across the state increased to 67. Victorian health officials confirmed late Tuesday that they are working closely with NSW Health to test, track and isolate contacts in newly identified positive cases. Originally from Victoria, this person traveled to New South Wales and returned to Melbourne on May 24th. Investigations are still underway, but provide initial information on exposure sites such as Jervis Bay in South Coast, New South Wales and Goulburn in Southern Tableland. Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters Tuesday that evidence of increased infectivity and rapid spread of Indian variants will influence the final decision on whether to extend the blockade after Thursday. Is one of a series of evidences that the Chief Health Officer and his team will carefully consider, “he said. The state government and health officials reportedly discussed options on Tuesday night. And the final call to extend the blockade of Victoria’s “Circuit Breaker” could be made within hours. The state government has not officially announced that it will extend the lockdown beyond its original end time of 11:59 pm on Thursday, June 3. A five-day vaccination blitz will also begin on Wednesday, with private elderly care and disabled employees vaccinated. From June 2 to June 6, workers and private sector geriatric care facilities and the Residential Disability Department are granted priority access to walk-in vaccination sites around Victoria from 9 am to 4 pm I will. Workers with the proper ID have access to priority lanes when heading to the vaccination site. A complete list of sites exposed to COVID-19 is available here. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/5169aae6-d7c9-44e9-b8da-f7dffb44cc3c.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







