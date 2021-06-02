Covid update: Numbers shrink.Confidence soars | Government

Connect with us

Courthouses-One year and 80 days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic, many county residents and visitors do not wear masks and interact confidently outdoors. Health metrics support reliability.

There are 53 active cases. There were no new deaths during the past week (May 25-31). No cases have been reported in long-term care facilities.

According to county reports, 54% of the total population is fully vaccinated, with a full vaccination rate of 82% for people aged 65 and over. The vaccine is available from the age of 12.

Only the weather went wrong because the county welcomed the informal start of the summer. In warmer climates, why some national health officials are concerned that vaccines can help control the transmission of the virus. Are you expressing?

Flies in the ointment are rapidly slowing the pace of adult vaccination. Since mid-April, the number of vaccinations has continued to decline.

Over the past two months, the number of adults who have been fully vaccinated weekly has declined significantly in the county. There are still many unvaccinated adults out there.

Approximately 62% of adults in the county are fully vaccinated, according to calculations from census data on the number of fully vaccinated people and their age-specific population. That’s a fair number, but it also means that 38% haven’t reached that point yet, and the rate of taking shots is declining rapidly.

The positive news is that people over the age of 65 who are most vulnerable to serious illness have unusually high vaccination rates.

Fear, distrust, outright opposition to vaccines, red and blue politics, and the perception that threats have diminished have helped slow vaccination.

A poll by the University of Monmouth and the William J. Hughes Center in Stockton points out a correlation between acceptance of vaccination needs and political alliances. Among many public health professionals, There is widespread consensus that mass immunity can no longer be achieved.

Instead, many say that vaccination of the most vulnerable people may be the best you can expect. The level of vaccination achieved is expected to increase gradually over time, keeping the viral threat manageable.

The argument is that the virus still circulates. A small number of people will be sacrificed and regular vaccination updates will be as common as flu shots.

The counter-argument is that push to overcome hesitant people is essential, if not completely opposed. Persistent hesitation increases the circulation of the virus and its mutants. Is generated.

High levels of vaccination in the population are considered the key to preventing the development of highly contagious variants that may demonstrate the ability to break through vaccine protection.

This month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created a 30-slide PowerPoint presentation (https://bit.ly/3fVdNVA), Update considerations for newly emerging SAR-CoV-2 variants and vaccines associated with those variants.

The presentation showed 24 variants of interest that could have higher transmission rates or reduce the effectiveness of treatment.

More serious were the 15 variants (VOCs) of concern: “increased infectivity, aggravation of the disease, significant reduction in antibody neutralization, decreased effectiveness of treatments and vaccines, or diagnosis. Evidence of detection failure “is included.

The virus that causes Covid does not mutate as quickly as the common influenza virus, but experts warn that the virus will continue to acquire mutations unless the level of fully vaccinated individuals is high. I will.

One conclusion from the CDC analysis was that “VOCs have a higher frequency of breakthrough infections.” Second, currently licensed vaccines provide protection against existing varieties. The recommendations are straightforward and more effort is needed to increase the “ingestion” of available vaccines.

This is the last of Herald’s weekly summaries of Covid News. The need for weekly magazines is reduced as the number of cases has decreased and restrictions have been amended or withdrawn. The county has moved the number announcements to weekly summaries, displaying them as soon as the Herald website becomes available.

Herald will continue to track health emergencies in all respects through county news articles as needed.

