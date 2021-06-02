Six new cases due to extended Melbourne lockdown

An extension of Victoria’s “Circuit Breaker” lockdown was confirmed days after the state recorded an increase in Covid-19 infections.

The lockdown was originally scheduled to end at 11:59 pm on June 3, but now the strict limits will be extended for at least 7 days. Herald Sun..

Six newly infected Covid-19 cases were identified overnight, bringing the state cluster to 60.

In 24 hours, more than 51,000 test results were received and more than 20,500 vaccines were given.

This happened after senior government officials met overnight to discuss the state’s next steps. It is understood that this included a debate about whether different restrictions would be introduced in the Victoria region.

The· Herald Sun The Victoria State Government also said it plans to extend the $ 250 million corporate support package as a result of the prolonged blockade.

A minister said Age The infectious nature of the B.1.617 strain found in Victoria is one of the main reasons to consider extending lockdown.

Relation: The photo shows a crazy Covid test queue

Relation: Fears virus cluster spread across NSW

This strain was first detected in India and has since spread to more than 40 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified it as a “variant of concern” because it appears to be much more infectious than other strains.

Ministers reportedly had an extension option between the 3rd and 7th, and the final decision was made on Wednesday morning.

WHO adviser Mary-Louise Mcclouds of the University of New South Wales said: From an epidemiological point of view, the Victorian cluster is still expanding and needs an extension of lockdown.

“It’s growing, it’s growing fast, and there’s no sign of slowdown,” she told news.com.au.

“We shouldn’t discuss lifting restrictions yet,” she said.

“I can’t see them lifting the limit for another 7 days. At this time, this cluster shows no signs of termination.”

Victorian companies struggling under the latest restrictions may not be very impressed with the decision to extend the blockade.

Clichy Mouse, general manager of Melbourne’s Chapel Street district, said the economic and social impact of the recent blockade was “monumental.”

“Even just seven days after the lockdown, we had a surprisingly huge financial cost that couldn’t even be covered by government subsidies. The social impact is even more serious and we can’t sleep at night.” She told news.com.au.

“Especially given that the Victoria State Government’s latest trader support package is a joke and is now called the’empty package’, SMEs are about whether to dismiss employees or dispose of inventory. , Again making a miserable decision.

“It’s embarrassingly disproportionate to the disastrous financial losses. For example, many Melbourne restaurants can lose at least $ 40,000 this weekend and receive $ 2,500 to $ 3,500 from the government (” (If you’re lucky). What a company is given is equivalent to scrap bread. “

“Instant transmission” is the cause of the alarm

Victorian officials say people are infected with covid After “brushing” a stranger with a virus.

Laboratory commander Jeroen Weimar said at least four of the cases infected in the state were due to “temporary” contact during the Victorian dynasty.

“What we’re seeing now is people passing each other in small stores, going to exhibition halls, and looking at pictures in Telstra stores,” he said.

“This is relatively temporary, relatively speaking. They don’t know each other’s names, which is very different from what we’ve been doing.

“This is a stranger for transmissions from strangers.”

Relation: “Fastest” virus outbreak in Australia

Weimar states that this is a characteristic of the B.1.617 variant and is “significantly different” from the infections that Victoria is accustomed to, such as at home, at work, or in large social environments.

He said this was the “fastest moving outbreak” that hit Australia.

“This is the biggest epidemic of the year. It’s one of the fastest-growing outbreaks ever seen in Australia. For a long time,” he said.

Now there is more 350 exposure sites throughout VictoriaThousands of close contacts have already been quarantined.

Mystery cases are also a major source of concern for health authorities, and contact tracers struggle to figure out how female staff in their 50s at the elderly care facility Arcare were exposed to the virus. ..

This case was the first mysterious case related to the current epidemic.

“Of course, that’s a serious concern for us, and everyone is focused on trying to identify where it came from and other exposures she might have.” Weimar said.

The woman worked at the facility last Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

She is believed to have been infectious during this time and was symptomatic on Friday and was immediately tested.

Viruses associated with multiple elderly care facilities

After recording Covid-19 cases or linking staff to confirmed cases, multiple geriatric care facilities were forced to lock down.

Heathmont Mena Rock Life Aging Care Reportedly sent to lockdown yesterday

After the staff member has been identified as the primary contact for the confirmed case.

Age Emails from all staff confirmed the contact and reported that the site went into lockdown just before 6 pm last night.

This follows other closures at the BlueCross Western Gardens Geriatric Care Facility and Arcare Maidstone Geriatric Care Facility in Sunshine.

This happened after the government announced a five-day vaccination blitz for workers in the elderly care and disability sector.

From today to Sunday, employees in these regions will be granted priority access to the Walk-in Vaccination Hub.

New numbers confirmed it Less than 10% of senior care workers in the United States are fully vaccinated. It warned the coronavirus that “life is at stake.”

The Ministry of Health has revealed that only 32,833 elderly care workers have been vaccinated twice.

Over 300,000 Australians work in the elderly care sector. The new figures also confirm that 39,874 elderly care workers secured a single dose.