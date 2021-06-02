Oregon is approaching 70% COVID vaccination, but counties face challenges





The numbers on the paper show that Oregon is approaching the final stages of herd immunity, but health officials are facing a difficult battle to actually get there.

Oregon, USA — The rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Oregon is rising, but the number alone does not give a complete picture of each county. Oregon Health Department Dashboard As of June 1, more than 62% of Oregon people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID. Almost 53% were completely vaccinated. This difference points to the challenges faced by many counties, including those with high vaccination rates. Multnomah County shows that 68% of the population over the age of 16 is vaccinated at least once and 57% is fully vaccinated. “We in Multnomah County are really interested in its full protection,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, a health official. Vines emphasized that the focus for the summer has reached a more hesitant group. “There are communities with low confidence in government and health care,” Vines explains. “We have to take the time to build relationships and provide information so that people can hear and understand it … at the right time, from the right people.” Multnomah County has had direct access to these communities and has worked with trusted community organizations and religious leaders. Unvaccinated groups include people of color, immigrants, and those who are wary of government involvement in the spread of vaccines. “We now have to work hard for each vaccine,” Vines said. The Oregon Convention Center’s high-dose vaccination site offers a single-use Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This increases the chances of infecting people. “It’s a one-time, relatively hassle-free vaccine,” Vines explains. Relation: The Oregon Convention Center will manage the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine from June 1st. The adolescent is another subject. Both Washington and Clackamas County figures show that about 35% of people aged 12 to 15 are vaccinated. That number is over 40% in Multnomah County. Benton County has the highest vaccination coverage in Oregon, with 69% and 63% of the population aged 16 and over fully vaccinated. Despite approaching the 70% herd immunity threshold, a county spokesman told KGW last month that work is aiming to cross that mark. “I don’t know if there is a finish line,” said Kelly Rossie of Benton County. “I think what you really want is to continue to strengthen your vaccination efforts.” Relation: Benton County Leads Oregon in Vaccination of Population In other counties, it is struggling to reach half the population. Both Malheur and Umatilla counties are vaccinated at 30-35%. Relation: There are differences in COVID-19 vaccination rates in counties in Oregon. County health leaders in both regions mentioned a tough fight against false alarms. “Make sure you separate this from politics and maintain it in terms of medical and public health,” said Sarah Po, director of health at Malheur County. In Klamath County, southern Oregon, 43% of the population of 16 or more are vaccinated at least once, and 37% are fully vaccinated. However, in recent months, hospitals such as the Sky Lakes Medical Center have been nearly full during the treatment of critically ill COVID patients. “This time, the difference was that the patients were on average 10 years younger than in winter,” said Grant Niskanen, deputy director of the hospital. “Two weeks ago, a 52-year-old gentleman died.” Mid May, Niskanen announces an urgent plea To his neighbor to get vaccinated. “It’s very disturbing to us. It put a lot of strain on the staff here. We’re tired now,” he said. Niskanen pointed out that cases in Klamath Falls appear to be declining. Many people are already ill and are recovering from COVID. It is a cultural issue in itself. “They see [how] Like their friends and relatives, it’s hard to understand why they need a vaccine, even if they’re doing relatively well with COVID, “explained Niskanen. Umatira County officials are then using the power of encouragement to run a public relations campaign featuring prominent vaccinated community members. “When we see people around us receiving it, people can receive it more comfortably,” said Joseph Fiumara, director of health at Umatilla County. Niskanen is optimistic that other incentives, such as the governor’s lottery program, are helping to improve vaccination rates in rural Oregon counties. People living in less populated counties are vaccinated. If you do, you are more likely to win some of the cash prizes. Relation: The odds of winning an Oregon vaccine lottery in some counties are: Ultimately, from county health authorities to front-line healthcare professionals, the goal of saving lives is the same. “We want to prevent this from happening again,” said Niskanen.

