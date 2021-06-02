More Alaskans have been diagnosed with eating disorders, but treatment options in the state remain scarce

Recently, when a potential patient called Katie Bell, an Anchorage therapist specializing in the treatment of eating disorders, she said she would probably have vacancies within three months at the earliest.

She then gave the names of three other health care providers who could call them because it was “too long to wait for three months.”

Over the past year, Bell’s waiting list has grown. She said it could be a sign of a trend. What’s happening nationwide And Alaska Overall: An Increased Diagnosis of Eating Disorders Fanned by Pandemics.

The pandemic was “this kind of catastrophic event that increases stress and unknown threats,” Bell said. She is for people with eating disorders who often rely on rules and regulations to deal with stress. He said the “unknown” could be the trigger.

Frequent and exciting talks about pandemic-related weight gain didn’t help either, she added.

According to experts, national food shortages at the beginning of the pandemic, food insecurity caused by economic turmoil and unemployment, more frequent homes and constant access to food also contributed to last year’s eating disorders. It may be the trigger for the increase.

Eating disorders are defined as severe behavioral states that are “characterized by severe and persistent disorders of eating behavior and associated dire thoughts and emotions.” American Psychiatric Association..

Nationwide, there are about 30 million Americans diagnosed with eating disorders at some point in their lives. This includes over 60,000 Alaskans.Eating disorders The most deadly Mental Illness — 10,200 Deaths each year in the United States are a direct result of eating disorders, with about a quarter of people diagnosed attempting suicide. According to national statistics.

The challenge for providers to access treatments for eating disorders in Alaska is not a new issue. People in Alaska seeking treatment for eating disorders and many other illnesses have long had limited care options.

However, the increase in eating disorders associated with pandemics has already squeezed a pool of limited resources, making it even more difficult to seek care for eating disorders in Alaska.

“There are some great healthcare providers doing a great job on eating disorders,” said Jenny Loudon of the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance, the organization she helped find in 2019.

“But the demand for services is always higher than the supply,” she said. “And what we see is that outpatient treatment is … a little overwhelming in Alaska.”

Part of the problem is that Alaska lacks inpatient treatment options in the state that require the highest levels of care, and outpatient treatment options are very limited. So, in many cases, the best and only option for many is to leave the state for care.

Nationally, the waiting period for these residential centers was much longer during the pandemic, Loudon said. Before the pandemic, it could have taken weeks to a month, but now it can take up to 5 to 6 months.

“And if you’re waiting for access to a higher level of care, in the meantime, you can imagine that you really really need good outpatient care to support you,” Loudon said. “In Alaska, where access to outpatient care is more restricted, existing shortages can be exacerbated.”

Home care can also be expensive and there are loopholes in the coverage of insurance, so not everyone can get life-saving treatment. In some cases, Medicaid in Alaska covers home care for eating disorders.

However, Alaska has a contract with only one facility in Utah, which only serves girls over the age of 13. And those over the age of 21 who take Medicaid are not eligible for these benefits, said Grace Schumacher, an Anchorage nutritionist who specializes in treating eating disorders.

According to Loudon, the long waiting period and the difficulty of getting treatment is that eating disorders are the most effective and quick.

Access problems in Alaska have been greatly exacerbated, according to Loudon, who recently feels that it is the only way to get treatment for her daughter, so she is considering moving out of Alaska. Talked to two separate families.

“They are just wondering,’How do I know that my child is getting the treatment I need?'” Loudon said.

Therapist Bell said he had spoken to people who had given up on treatment. No available therapist found. We couldn’t find a nutritionist to support us. That’s all. “”

Schumacher, who moved to Alaska from the Midwest when he was young, believes that part of the reason for the limited options in the state is the misconception that Alaska people do not experience eating disorders as much as people in other states. ing.

“I remember when my family came here on their first trip, they looked out the window of the plane and wondered,’Where is the pool?’ And at some point the Alaskans I think there’s an idea that you don’t really care about the body image because you don’t have to worry about being a beach body, “she said.” That’s not true. “

Healthcare providers say the problem of inadequate care is widespread in many places, explaining that eating disorders are often misunderstood and underestimated.

“Eating disorders can happen to anyone, regardless of weight, age, gender, or race,” says Loudon.

Heather Moon, a resident nurse at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, helps run a local support group for Alaskan people recovering from eating disorders.

In a recent interview, 42-year-old Moon said she first developed an eating disorder when she was 14 years old living in Kenai. As a teenager, focusing on nutrition and exercise puts her stressed. It felt like a way to deal with it. She lost weight as soon as she started running, and people around her began to notice and compliment her.

“These actions I was working on were my coping mechanisms that were ultimately very destructive and were strongly reinforced by those who were very well-meaning but not well-understood.” “The only thing they saw was that I lost weight, looked slim, and ran fast.”

The unprofessional talk therapist that Moon saw as a teenager helped in the years that followed, she said. But a full recovery still seemed out of reach.

“Sure, there was a time in my mind when I was in my late twenties that I would never have an eating disorder, and I would never recover completely,” she said. T.

It wasn’t until she was 40 that she finally met a therapist who specializes in treating eating disorders, but she began to seriously think that recovery was possible.

In retrospect, “I think I should have been referred immediately to a specialist who specializes in the treatment of eating disorders,” she said. “The side effects of eating disorders, hunger, gluttony, and purification are metabolics. A person who understands the effects on the body

Years later, she wants others to know that it’s possible to get better. She says she was able to connect and love her body in ways she couldn’t before, thanks to the therapist she’s looking at.

Moon remembers the first time he realized he was really on his way to recovery.

“When it comes to food, thinking about food, thinking about the body, and thinking about the senses of the body was not the center of my day,” she said. “Oh, I never thought about how many calories this contained, and I never thought about how many calories I burned today.” At that time, I felt that there was hope. “