“H10N3 bird flu” bird flu: China reports the first human case of “H10N3 bird flu”





1 hour way don pass Wia dis photo EPA What we call disphoto is Di strain “not a very common virus” A Chinese man becomes the world’s first human to be infected with “H10N3 bird flu.” Beijing National Health Commission [NHC] We have confirmed that a 41-year-old man living in the eastern part of Jiangsu Province has acquired the first case of human infection. Diman tested positive for a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3. H10N3 Bird Flu-How Does Diman Catch Divirus? Dem cari di man went to the hospital on April 28th, and subsequent test results show that he will get H10N3 on May 28th. For example, Zhenjiang is home to e dey, but NHC does not elaborate on how di man is infected. There is no indication of H10N3 compatibility and it is easily spread to humans. But now, many different types of bird flu are weakening China, and some infectious diseases can infect Pipo in any way. Pipo usually works with poultry. Currently, the condition is stable and ready to be discharged under another name for the hospital. A close contact survey found no cases of Oda, Di NHC said. In addition, there are no oda cases of human infection with H10N3 reported worldwide. bird-flu [H10N3 Avia influenza] explained H10N3 is low pathogenic and means that it causes relatively mild illness in poultry. And NHC adds that it is unlikely to cause a major outbreak. World Health Organization [WHO]Tell Reuters in Geneva. “Di source wia di patients are exposed to Hisef with the currently unknown di H10N3 virus. “And there are no oda cases found inside emergency surveillance alias surveillance among local residents. “At this time, there are no signs of human-to-human transmission.” WHO tok. Wia dis photo PA media What we call disphoto is Chickens susceptible to bird flu “H10N3 Bird Flu” Bird Flu-Wetin oda Expert Talk “As long as the bird flu virus circulates in poultry, it is not surprising how bird flu infects humans.” This means a clear reminder that the flu pandemic threat remains very important. ” So is one employee of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Cross-Border Animal Disease Emergency Center. Di strain “not a very common virus”, Filip Claes, Institute Coordinator for the Asia Pacific region tok. Only about 160 single cases of di virus na im dem were reported between 1978 and 2018. The disease is predominantly found in wild and waterfowl in some limited areas of Asia and North America. Oga Klaes. In addition, nothing has been detected in chickens so far. You need to analyze the di genetic data of di virus go to determine if e resembles an old virus or if e is a new mixture of new aliases for different viruses. Since the H7N9 strain killed about 300 pipos between 2016 and 2017, Dem has not experienced a mass transmission of humans from bird flu.

