Victoria, Australia extends Melbourne’s COVID-19 lockdown for two weeks







File Photo: Stay Safe Melbourne on an almost empty city center street on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as Victoria tries to curb the epidemic of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) Woman Passing Sign) Outbreak, Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS / Sandra Sanders / File Photo reuters_tickers

This content was published on June 2, 2021 at 04:57.

Renju Jose Sydney (Reuters) -Victoria, Australia, extended its second week of COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne on Wednesday to contain the outbreak of the first highly contagious virus strain detected in India. , Relax some restrictions in other areas. Australia’s second most populous state, Victoria, was blocked last Thursday, first until June 3. After the first locally infected case was detected in three months, the infection was It has steadily increased and has reached thousands of close contacts. Acting Prime Minister James Merlino of Victoria told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday, “If you leave it alone, it will explode.” “A variant of this concern will go out of control and people will die.” “No one … wants to repeat last winter,” he said, the most in the world imposed to contain the second wave of COVID-19 in Victoria last winter. Mentioned one of the strictest and longest blockades. The state epidemic has killed more than 800 people and has accounted for about 90% of Australia’s total deaths since the pandemic began. Sudden lockdowns, regional border restrictions and strict social distance rules have allowed Australia to curb all epidemics to date, slightly surpassing 30,100 COVID-19s and comparing them to 910 deaths. It is very useful for keeping it low. Victoria has reported single-digit cases daily since the blockade was imposed, but authorities fear that viral tensions in the latest epidemics could spread with minimal contact. Wednesday. Reported 6 new domestic cases compared to 9 cases a day ago, bringing the total number of cases infected in the latest epidemic to 60. Health officials said the strain took only one day to spread from person to person, compared to the previous strain, which took about 5-6 days to transmit the infection. So far, the second week in which 5 million residents of Melbourne are allowed to leave home just to get essential work, medical care, grocery shopping, exercise, or coronavirus vaccination. Facing. However, this restriction is likely to be relaxed for people in other parts of the state, depending on the infection situation in the area within the next 24 hours, but other viruses such as the obligation to wear a mask. Measures will continue to be implemented. Officials say the latest epidemics date back to travelers returning from abroad. The person left the quarantine of a hotel in South Australia after a negative test, but then tested positive in Melbourne. (Report by Renju Jose, edited by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)

