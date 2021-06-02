COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for students is open at school





Edwin Guerrero’s last step into the Desert Pines High School gym was to get an ACT in February. On Tuesday, he returned as one of the first students in line at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, waiting for a shot to help him return to campus and meet his friends after a year of virtual learning. “I’m not going to stop wearing the mask, but I feel better going to school this fall,” Guerrero said. Dessert Pines 1 out of 16 schools Operates as Nevada Southern Health District Vaccine clinicIn early June, we will provide shots to all Nevadas over the age of 12. The clinic will give the first and second doses every 21 days. At Desert Pines on Tuesday, 20 teens and adults lined up at the clinic, which opened in the afternoon. Sylvia Guerrero was relieved that the children had returned to school. According to Dr. Fermin Legen, District Health Officer, Southern Nevada Health District, there is no discussion at the local level to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for children to attend school. Such a decision has been made. If so, it would start at the federal level, he said. However, more than one million people in Clark County have been vaccinated at least once, Legen added. This includes about 49,000 people between the ages of 12 and 19. Clear for 12 year old kids May. Legen wants the health district to take advantage of the summer tradition of renewing child vaccinations for many families and provides new guidance to enable the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered at the same time as other vaccinations. He said he was prepared. He emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary and requires parental consent for the child to receive the injection. “Our school is a community beacon and a place where students can find adults who care about themselves,” said Eileen Cepeda, vice president of the school board, about the clinic. .. Director Jesus Jara has approved a partnership between the school district and the health school district for the reopening of the vaccine clinic and school building in March. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Jara said. Registrations for reservations on all available sites, including schools, can be found at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Walk-in may be permitted if capacity allows. Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or [email protected] follow us @aleksappleton On Twitter.







