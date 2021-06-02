Studies have shown that natural killer cells function as potential targets for immunotherapy





Despite its name from the Tarantino movie, natural killer (NK) cells are an ally in the fight against infections and cancer. If T cells are like a team of specialists in an emergency room, then NK cells are paramedics. They first arrive at the scene and control damage until reinforcements arrive. NK cells, which are part of the innate immune system that dispatch these first responders, are prepared to recognize and respond to danger from birth. Knowing what fuels NK cells is an active field of immunology with important clinical significance. Currently, there is much interest in NK cells as a potential target for immunotherapy. The more we understand what drives these cells, the better we can program to fight the disease." Joseph Sun, Immunologist at the Sloan-Kettering Institute First line Previous studies by researchers such as MSK have shown that T cells rely on aerobic glycolysis to perform protective functions. However, it was unclear whether NK cells depend on this metabolic form to promote their activity. Dr. Sun and his colleagues studied NK cells in animals instead of dishes, allowing them to identify the type of metabolism used by NK cells and compare them to T cells in the natural environment. They found that NK cells increase aerobic glycolysis about 5 days before T cells respond to their glycolytic surge. "This is consistent with the idea that NK cells are innate immune cells and are very important for initiating a rapid response," says Dr. Shepherd. This finding is related to ongoing efforts to use NK cells as an immunotherapy for people with cancer and other diseases. In particular, it makes sense to use NK cells as a form of cell therapy. When cells grow outside the patient's body and are injected into the patient's blood. "While these cells are growing in a dish, if they divide too quickly, they are less likely to undergo aerobic glycolysis when administered to patients," Dr. Shepherd said. I will. It is important for researchers planning clinical trials to find a balance between promoting NK cell proliferation and maintaining stamina. Since these NK cells are paramedics in our immune system, it is important to maintain rapidity and responsiveness. Source: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Journal reference: Shepherd, S., et al(2021) Lactate dehydrogenase A-dependent aerobic glycolysis promotes the antiviral and antitumor function of natural killer cells. Cell report.. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2021.109210.

