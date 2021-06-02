A new nanoencapsulation approach for efficient dopamine delivery in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease





Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a common neurodegenerative disease caused by the death of dopaminergic neurons in a part of the brain (known as the substantia nigra pars compacta). central nervous system. Symptomatic treatment focuses on increasing dopamine levels in the brain. However, dopamine is not given directly because it cannot cross the so-called blood-brain barrier, which prevents some of the substances that circulate in the blood from penetrating the nervous system. Therefore, the DA precursor levodopa (L-DOPA)-an amino acid involved in the synthesis of dopamine-is used because of its excellent ability to cross such barriers. Nevertheless, long-term and intermittent administration of this drug is associated with complications of serious disorders such as movement disorders and involuntary muscle movements. In a recently published paper on ACS Nano, nanoparticles such as synthetic melanin are used to overcome these limitations. This study was coordinated by Dr. Daniel Luis Molina, leader of the ICN2 Nanostructured Functional Materials Group at the Institute of Biotechnology and Biomedical Sciences (IBB) at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), and Dr. Julia Lorenzo, leader of the Protein Engineering Group. Was developed in collaboration with the Neurodegenerative Diseases Group of the Vall d’Hebron Institute (VHIR), led by Professor Miquel Vila. The main purpose of this study is to obtain “nanoplatforms,” ​​which are biocompatible nanostructures containing delivered substances that can reach the brain via non-invasive pathways and generate slow controlled releases of dopamine. It was to do. Custom-made nanoscale coordination polymers (NCPs) characterized by reversible incorporation of DA as its main component were tested in vitro and in vivo in rats. Intranasal administration of these nanoparticles, called DA-NCP, showed associated biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and rapid and efficient distribution of dopamine in the animal’s central nervous system (avoiding the blood-brain barrier). .. As reported by researchers, the proposed method is effective in delivering dopamine to the brain and, therefore, in reversing the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. In addition, the synthetic method used was simple, inexpensive, and showed satisfactory yields (DA read efficiency up to 60%). With these findings, nanoscale coordination polymers are a promising future candidate for efficient nasal delivery of drugs to the central nervous system, a symptomatic treatment for people with Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Established as. This type of nanoform and route of administration could pave the way for the development of other platforms capable of delivering a wide range of drugs to the brain in a controlled manner for the treatment of various brain diseases (brain tumors, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.). There is also sex. , Epilepsy).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos