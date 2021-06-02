Experts disagree with Victoria’s claim that the kappa variant is more infectious than the previous Covid outbreak | Victoria

The Victoria State Government caused the state’s current Covid outbreak after infectious disease experts claimed that authorities were spreading “faster” and through “escape” or “less contact” with strangers. It states that surprising words should not be used to describe the Kappa subspecies that are being used.

The· Victorian premiere, James Merlino“At least one in ten cases were infected with the virus by strangers,” he said on Tuesday. He said the virus “brushed each other in a small store and drank takeaway coffee in the same cafe.” However, at the same time, at the same time, the infection is spreading in the form of “for a brief moment.”

“People previously unknown to each other have transmitted to each other. It’s very different from what we’ve seen before,” said Jeroen Weimar, commander of the new Victorian coronavirus. The fastest moving outbreak We have seen it everywhere in Australia for a long time. “

“No difference” from previous fads

However, Professor Greg Dore, an infectious disease specialist at St. Vincent Hospital in Sydney, who is conducting a study of long-distance Covid patients, said that the Kappa variant “has been seen before” with other variants in Australia. He said he was acting “in the same way” ..

“There is no strong evidence that this variant is more efficient than previous variants,” said Dore, a clinical researcher at the Kirby Institute.

“In previous outbreaks, very short exposures have led to infections. Berara BWS Cluster In New South Wales, people who went to bottle shops for a short time were almost certainly infected by an aerosol infection. Currently, nothing has changed in how the virus is transmitted in Melbourne. “

The variant involved in the Melbourne outbreak was first identified in India and was recently renamed by the World Health Organization from the B.1.617.1 variant to the Kappa variant.

Coronavirus variants are now Named after the Greek alphabet It’s not the place of the first discovery, but the move to avoid stigma.

Kappa and its associated but highly infectious subspecies of Delta have been described by WHO as “subspecies of global concern” and are responsible for the proliferation of new coronavirus infections in India. Delta is currently overtaking kappa as the dominant variant in India and the United Kingdom.

There is an important difference in the WHO definition of “variant of concern” and “variant of interest”. The former increases changes in infectious, pathogenic or clinical illnesses and reduces the effectiveness of public health and social measures.

Variants of interest, such as Kappa, have been shown to cause community infections in multiple clusters and have been detected in multiple countries, but have not necessarily proven to be more potent and contagious.

Both Delta and Kappa can slightly reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines, said Professor Reina McIntyre, director of the Kirby Institute’s biosecurity research program.

“There is also anecdotal evidence from India, and Kappa may have clinical symptoms that are slightly different from the Delta strain and other variants, so it is not a more typical respiratory symptom, but abdominal pain, diarrhea, gastrointestinal symptoms. Can be seen, “she said.

“Therefore, I think the important message is that you need to pay attention to any of these symptoms and present them for testing.”

However, there is still insufficient evidence that WHO has upgraded the kappa category to a variant of concern.

Infectious diseases include more than variants

However, even if kappa is more infectious in India, this may be related to a variety of factors, not just the biology of the mutant. Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious disease expert and associate professor of medicine at the Australian National University, said public health measures such as social distance and blockade also influenced the spread of the infection.

There was not enough data about the kappa Victoria – If there are 60 ongoing cases – Sena Nayake said Wednesday that it is definitely spreading in another way.

“In Australia, there were no variants of the problem as in other countries,” he said.

In February, Queensland was first identified in the United Kingdom, where it locked down for three days after a rapidly spreading alpha variant invaded the Brisbane community from hotel quarantine. It was immediately contained.

The Alpha strain is said to be 50-60% more infectious than the D614G strain identified in China. The D614G strain was the first subspecies and became the dominant strain in the world by June 2020.

“But in Australia, there was no such problem seen in the UK in terms of the alpha pandemic,” he said. “There are multiple reasons for the different behavior of variants, some of which may be biological, but not all can be subscribed to biologically different strains.”

Population density and public health measures also played a role, he said.

“Insufficient testing, inadequate messages, all of these types affect the pace and ventilation of diffusion in other parts of the world.

“Therefore, it could be an environmental issue, not just a biological issue. It is worth raising Victoria’s concerns about temporary contact, but a few days later, through further investigation, It may turn out that closer contact was actually involved. It’s important to pay real attention to messaging and not yet say that it’s definitely spreading in a different way. That’s true. I’m not sure yet. “

So why are senior Victorian government officials saying that repeatedly?

“I want to make sure people aren’t happy to come forward for the test,” said Dore, partly because Victorian officials emphasized the so-called temporary spread.

“They are trying to convey the proper message that anyone who has been to the scene of exposure or who has symptoms should be tested and warned,” he said. “But testing The reaction of the community to is very surprising and we can see that the community already supports it, so I think the government needs to withdraw the word a bit. “

Peter Collignon, a professor of infectious diseases at the Australian National University, said the blockade was extended for another week on Wednesday, but the government needs to ensure that the public follows the rules. He said that emphasizing the infectivity of the virus could help it.

“There are strict restrictions, New South Wales We’re doing it differently than Victoria, without closing or closing the border, but the result is the same, “Colignon said.

Dore believes NSW has taken the “right stance” not to close its borders, but one of Victoria’s Covid cases has passed through NSW, revealing possible infections. became.

“This shows the public that NSW is confident in its public health system and its ability to inspect and contain it without resorting to rigorous means, and demonstrating public trust is really important,” Dre said. “It would be good if the other jurisdictions were not so trigger happy with the border closure.”

Nevertheless, concerns are justified

Nonetheless, according to Professor Robert Bouy, director of the Australian Immunization Coalition, vaccinations against vulnerable populations have not yet been completed, causing Kappa variants to surpass Victoria among health officials. There are “real concerns” that it could spread. Mr Bouy said the State Cabinet must urgently consider ways to vaccinate vulnerable Australians who have not yet received their first dose. ..

He said vaccination would be the key to preventing serious illness and death if the data showed that the kappa had mutated and became more susceptible to infection.

“The rest of Australia, including epidemiologists and infectious disease experts, are aware that the threat of this Indian variant may increase,” Bowie said.

“We need to optimize our controls, especially those at risk and those who care for them, as soon as possible, not only in Victoria, but throughout Australia.”