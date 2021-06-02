A good diet and a trendy diet for weight loss

Have we ever wondered why humans are the only race to diet outside our habitual dietary patterns?

All living things in the animal kingdom are adapted to eat according to their habitat, and their order is rarely disturbed. Therefore, this urgent “hairy” defined by the norms of beauty in social media needs to be exchanged for long-term and sustainable eating habits.

Now let’s explain the following.

1. Being healthy is not equivalent to being thin or being size 0. Health and health measures are actually dependent on many parameters such as energy levels, sleep patterns, women’s monthly cycle patterns, hormonal health, autoimmune disease tendencies, addiction and addiction. I will.

Being healthy is an overall phenomenon that cannot be achieved by dieting alone, let alone a temporary diet. This requires a deeper understanding of oneself, awareness of physical function, and responsiveness to stimuli in the form of food, emotions, and exercise.

This consciousness is formed over a period of time and can be a driving force for health, not overnight. Trendy diets are usually either rich in one or lacking in another, largely biased towards a particular macro type, or based on a particular goal. For example, the ketogenic diet is high in good fat and protein and low in carbs, so the body is in ketosis mode for burning fat for energy rather than burning carbs. This diet was originally devised and designed to combat epilepsy and related epilepsy disorders.

So does it seem normal for the average person to rely on this diet for the purpose of quickly losing fat and adapting it as a lifestyle? To our body at the cellular level, It is equipped with mitochondrial organelles that oxidize carbohydrates to produce ATP (adenosine triphosphate-our energy currency) in cells. Ketogenic diets tend to maintain low-carb injections. Therefore, reduced carbohydrate availability and increased mitochondrial uncoupling during nutritional ketosis suggest reduced ATP production, at least until compensatory adaptation occurs. This is a complex process and not the most natural way for the human body. In computing terms, it’s like overriding code.

Therefore, one needs to understand the benefits and pitfalls of a trendy diet over natural habitat diets.

2. Exercise and proper nutritional practices are the best tools for achieving optimal performance and health, but they need to be consistently followed and lived. Proper and sustainable eating habits create a good microbiome in the intestines and create a happy and healthy intestine. It is closely related to most of the brain and body function and hormonal health.

If your gut and endocrine system are normal, you are unlikely to feel like a superhuman. Good health simultaneously improves performance, attention, agility, concentration, and tranquility, strengthens mental function, and enables clearer and better thinking.

This is essentially true health, as the monks say. You are said to be what you eat. When you start eating cleanly, your body’s functioning will improve and your life’s performance and clarity will improve. Imagine how much time, energy, and resources you can save without having to go to the doctor from time to time to be productive and healthy with simple diets and living standards, and without spending on diet planning or expert consulting. Please give me. Many dissatisfactions in life need to be dispelled by instilling an understanding and awareness of good eating habits. Self-awareness and self-confidence are enough to believe in oneself.

3. It takes time to achieve good health, good shape, good shape and structure. This is the same as shaving a monolith into a shape with a single blow. Sculptors work hard for days, months, and years until the finest statues appear. Similarly, if someone says that you can achieve some form, 6-pack, 8-pack, etc. in days or months, question that claim. How much does it cost? Look for the answer as you would buy an insurance policy. Ask yourself the monthly EMI, the amount you send, and what you will make in the long run. Trendy diets do not allow you to plan your long-term future health. It’s best to plan and invest carefully. Develop discipline and develop healthy habits.

4. Simple habits for a clean and tidy meal with results:

* Frequent hydration-with 4-5 liters a day as a guide

* Reduce or minimize sugar intake

* Eat less and eat on an empty stomach.Don’t store up

* Eating less is not the same as starving.Eat in proportion to physical activity, not clock or meal time

* No one suffers from eating less. If you eat too much or eat too much, you will suffer.

* Incorporate good fats such as almonds, walnuts, ghee, cheese and butter into your diet.

* Stop using hardened vegetable oils for cooking or olive oils for high temperature cooking.

* Consume foods that are closest to their natural form. For example, whole chicken rather than sausage, rice rather than flour / wheat, fruit rather than juice, and so on.

* Don’t rob yourself.Eat moderately

* Dessert is a celebration item.Keep them on occasion or festival

* Wake up in the morning and drink water to start the day

* Avoid processed and packaged foods

* Foods are perishable by nature, so packages with longer expiration dates must contain chemicals and natural ones cannot be used.avoid

* However, Local Over Tetra Pak

* Eat fresh and seasonal food

* Do not combine fats and carbohydrates-harmful to your health. For example, french fries are a combination of french fries and carbohydrates. Cake-A combination of flour (processed carbohydrates), fat and sugar. All of these can be fairly avoided in everyday life.

There is no substitute for hard work, so let’s abandon the quest for shortcuts and start hard work.

