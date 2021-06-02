Health
The federal government rejects Victoria’s request for jobkeeper-style payments for locked-down states
The federal government appears willing to provide more support to Victoria in light of the state’s long-term lockdown, but has ruled out a resurgence of the $ 90 billion jobkeeper wage subsidy scheme. ..
Key Point:
- Victoria wants JobKeeper-style payments to help workers absent from work due to state COVID-19 lockdown
- The federal government will soon announce funding for a specially constructed Victorian quarantine facility.
- The location is still undecided, but it seems likely to be on the outskirts of Melbourne
Acting Prime Minister James Merlino of Victoria, who announced that he would extend the state’s lockdown for seven days, called on the federal government to increase wage subsidies to those affected by ongoing restrictions.
Josh Frydenberg Treasurer said the decision to terminate JobKeeper at the end of March was a “right decision”, but said the government was considering what other support could be provided.
Frydenberg did not give details, but said he would like to talk with the Victorian Prime Minister before making an appointment with the Prime Minister.
“Given that the pandemic is still going on, all we need to think about is how to approach this on a national basis,” he said.
“Our approach remains nationwide and sustainable, and if support is provided, it will be done through existing systems.”
ABC understands that Prime Minister Scott Morrison does not want to establish incentives for states and territories to block in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The strong view within the government is that the state should decide what restrictions it imposes and therefore be responsible for its economic consequences.
Acting Victorian Prime Minister James Merlino is the first leader since JobKeeper no longer seeks federal support for lockdown.
He said that if the government refused to help, it would be a “poor reflection” on the government.
“It would be an incredibly bad reflection of the federal government and its support for Victorian businesses and workers,” he said.
“The ball is in federal court”
Morrison is considering further assistance from Victoria, but is on the verge of agreeing to the state’s proposal to build a new dedicated quarantine facility on the outskirts of Melbourne.
The Commonwealth prefers locations near Avalon Airport, but is open to other locations as well.
According to sources, this is the main difference between the proposals proposed by Victoria and Queensland.
The government used to The proposal to build a facility in Toowoomba had only 15 pages and lacked details...
With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the federal government is trying to keep pace with hotel quarantine arrangements and vaccine programs. Many months behind schedule..
Although I personally admit that there was a communication problem, the government’s decision to limit the use of AstraZeneca to Australians over the age of 50 by health professionals is the biggest blow to rollouts. I believe.
ATAGI, a vaccine advisory board, said in April that it was less likely to be infected with COVID-19 in Australia than to suffer from the very rare blood coagulation disorder associated with AstraZeneca jabs. It was.
It was a time when there were few or no infections in the community, but now things are changing.
According to the government, the April decision not only forced the program to be readjusted, but also increased resistance to vaccines and temporarily reduced vaccination rates.
Although hesitant to set new goals for the program, Morrison said that once most of Pfizer’s doses arrive, most of the population will be vaccinated in a “12-week sprint” until Christmas. I hope I can do it.
..
