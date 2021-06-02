COVID-19 Tracking in Alaska: 116 New Infects Reported, No Deaths Reported Over Long Weekend Memorial Day Memorial Day





The average number of cases per day in Alaska is currently declining significantly across the state.Last month’s state moved from a high alert level To medium alert level For the first time since September, it shows a reduction in the spread of infection and an overall reduction in the number of infected people, but some areas are still at high alert levels due to high infection rates. People over the age of 12 who visit, live or work in Alaska can be vaccinated against COVID-19.Alaskans can visit covidvax.alaska.gov Or call 907-646-3322 to sign up for a vaccine appointment and new appointments will be added on a regular basis. Calls are available from 9 am to 6:30 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 4:30 pm on weekends. Only Pfizer vaccines are approved for children aged 12 years. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for people over the age of 18. By Tuesday, at least 317,493 About 52% of Alaska Natives over the age of 12 were vaccinated at least for the first time. According to the state’s Vaccine Surveillance Dashboard, at least 279,024 people — 46% of eligible Alaskan people — were considered fully vaccinated. Also, by Tuesday, there were 21 confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the state, well below the peak in late 2020. Of 108 people A total of 24 cases reported by Alaskan residents in Anchorage on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. 12 people in Washira. 10 people at Fairbanks. Eight with a gnome. Seven in Juneau. 6 Ketchikan. 5 in Tok. Four in the North Pole. 4 with palmer. Three at Delta Junction. 3 keynais; 2 on metracutra. Two in Soldotna. There is one each for Chugiak, Eagle River, Girdwood, Healy, and Hooper Bay. Within the small, unnamed communities to protect the privacy of residents, there were four communities in the Prince of Wales-Hider Census Area. Three in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area. Two in the Matanuska-Susitna Autonomous Region. The two are in the Nome Census Area. One for the Bethel Census Area and one for the Copper River Census Area. Eight new non-resident cases were also identified, including three in Anchorage. Two in Juneau. One in Kenai. One in Petersburg. One is an unidentified area of ​​the state. People may be tested multiple times, but each case reported by the state health department represents only one person. State data do not identify whether a person who tests positive for COVID-19 has symptoms. The CDC estimates that more than half of US infections are transmitted from asymptomatic people.

