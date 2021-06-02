Health
A second Arcare Maidstone resident tested positive for COVID-19 as the outbreak in Melbourne spread.
A second resident of Arcare’s elderly care facility in Maidstone, western Melbourne, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Key Point:
- 89 years old, asymptomatic and hospitalized
- Senate estimates heard that residents were completely vaccinated
- The start of the second dose of the vaccine was carried over this week after the employee tested positive.
Workers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and closed the house.
On Monday, it was confirmed that it was a resident and the worker’s son and second worker were positive.
The first resident was an asymptomatic woman who was taken to the hospital.
The second worker was working shifts at the BlueCross Western Gardens Senior Citizens’ Home in Sunshine on May 26th, 27th, and 28th.
The house was also closed during testing and contact tracking. The federal government, which oversees private elderly care, has since urged workers to stay in one place.
Arcare confirmed that the second resident who tested positive was 89 years old and was a close contact with the first resident.
“They are transferred to hospitals for public health reasons and coordinated by the Victorian Department of Health,” Arcare CEO Colin Singh said in a statement.
Shin said residents and staff will continue to be inspected every two days for the first week of the outbreak.
Residents were completely vaccinated, the minister says
Elderly Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck told the Senate Estimate Committee that male residents had been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Home residents who chose to be vaccinated had just received a second vaccination on Monday, including 89 years old.
According to Senator Colbeck, he underwent an uncertain test, then became negative, and 48 hours later became positive.
This week, vaccinations for elderly care residents and staff are in the spotlight.Senator Colbeck Yesterday, he said he was “comfortable” and only about 10% of his employees were vaccinated...
It was also revealed that the government did not know how many workers were exposed.
Health Minister Greg Hunt Asked the Australian Health Protection Commission to consider whether to mandate vaccination for older care workers...
The infection was recorded in the state on Tuesday, in addition to the six cases announced today by the Ministry of Health. This case counts on the numbers released Thursday morning.
Three clusters with mysterious sources
The first Arcare employee to be infected with the virus is treated as a mysterious case of unknown cause.
Genome testing confirmed that female health professionals carry the same kappa virus associated with the Melbourne epidemic.
The Arcare cluster is one of the three points of the outbreak where the link of infection remains unknown.
Authorities continue to try to determine how the infection spread from a Wollert man infected in a hotel quarantine in South Australia to a series of cases detected in Whittlesea a few weeks later.
Today, COVID-19-compliant commander Jeroen Weimar said authorities are conducting a coronavirus blood test on people on a plane from Adelaide to Melbourne with a Warato man.
Contact tracers are still investigating how a family of four who traveled to New South Wales a week ago is associated with the epidemic.
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it is not yet clear which members of the family are the probands and how their infection leads to a broader outbreak.
As the outbreak continues to expand, approximately 5,200 major close contacts have been identified.
By Wednesday afternoon, 77.8% returned a negative test result.
A daily update from the Ministry of Health states, “In the northern suburbs and Dandenong, there are 189 major close contacts linked to a network of community grocery stores and retailers, with 169 negative results so far. It was obtained. “
“Of the seven schools and higher education institutions associated with positive patients, 434 primary contacts were identified with more than 300 negative results.”
..
