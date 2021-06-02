Remember the thoracic spine: Mobility on the upper back helps reduce pain and stiffness

Back pain It’s already very common, and it’s no surprise that the lockdown life of the last year and a half hasn’t helped.

In a survey of 2000 adults in the United Kingdom, Nurofen Thirty-six percent of respondents experienced increased back pain, and 26% found increased neck pain after the pandemic restriction was enforced.

It’s no wonder that pain is occurring now that more and more people are leaning over their keyboards at their temporary desks at home and doing little to move their daily lives as they normally would.

However, it is not always the hip / waist or neck problem. Is it possible that the thoracic spine is actually the root of the problem?

What exactly is the thoracic spine?

“It’s in the middle of the spine, with the twelve ribs that make up our ribs stuck together,” explains Chongsu Lee, a physiotherapist and founder of the massage device Back Hug (mybackhug.com). I will.

“Because of the sturdy chest, the thoracic spine also helps stabilize the upper body, protect internal organs such as the heart and lungs, and keep the body upright.”

If you sit at your desk all day, the mobility (or movement) of this area can become weaker over time. This is especially true if you do not take steps to keep your desk mobile during periods of sedentary habits.

“This is one of the less flexible parts of the spine compared to the neck and hips, so it tends to be stiff and difficult to relieve tension,” says Lee.

What problems can a stiff thoracic spine cause?

When the upper back is tight, dull pressure pain between the shoulder blades is one of the most obvious symptoms.

“When the thoracic spine becomes stiff, it feels uncomfortable and heavy,” Lee said, adding that it can range from mild to intolerable pain. “Man Often they say they are desperate to get rid of the discomfort and want to tear the muscles. “

Lee adds that he may be unknowingly trying to cope by wiggle his shoulders, self-massage the area, or stretch his neck from side to side.

The stiffness of the thoracic spine often extends to the scapula, shoulders, and neck, so struggling to raise the arms overhead is an important sign of lack of mobility in that area.

“Sleeping on your back can make your body very uncomfortable. You’ll lie on your side and switch between left and right frequently, which will affect your sleep quality and energy levels the next day,” Lee adds. I will.

A tight thoracic spine can also hinder progress in the gym. “The thoracic spine is designed to bend, stretch, rotate, and bend laterally to increase the range of motion of the spine, which allows it to bend, crouch, stretch overhead, and so on. You can run and move, “says sports physiotherapist Tim Allardyce (surreyphysio.co.uk).

If the movable range around here is narrow, it is difficult to handle movements such as overhead press and back bend. Attempts to make these movements often put pressure on the spine and can lead to injury.

What Causes Lack of Mobility in the Area?

When it comes to back strength and mobility, Allardyce says there are many cases of “use or lose.”

“Many factors are involved, but the most likely problem is the general lack of spinal mobility and strength,” he points out. “The more you sit down, the more your spine is limited and your flexibility is limited.”

Lee adds: Bicycle chains that run regularly and are properly lubricated are less likely to stiffen. The same applies to the joints of the human body. Joint mobility can be impaired if the area remains inactive for extended periods of time, such as when sitting at a desk or lying in bed.

“The thoracic spine alone has more than 70 joints, so it’s very important to keep this area functional and supple.”

How can people improve thoracic spine health?

“Move, stretch, mobilize,” says Allardyce. “Get up, move around, walk, exercise and use your back more.

“Maintain good posture, reduce forward bending and relieve pressure on your back. Eat a balanced diet, get out when the sun is shining, replenish vitamin D levels, and drink plenty of water. That is also a good idea. “

There are also many stretches to relieve tension in the upper back. Try these three on your next screen break …

1. Cat cow

Start with your hands and knees, with your wrists just below your shoulders and your knees just below your hips. As you breathe in, lift your chin and chest, look up at the ceiling, and keep your shoulders away from your ears. As you exhale, pull your abdomen toward your spine and your back toward the ceiling. Repeat 10 times.

2. Chest rotation

Start with your hands and knees. Place one hand behind your head and extend your elbows to shoulder height.

Slowly rotate your upper body so that your elbows face the ceiling. Hold the rotation for a few seconds, then rotate your elbows toward the floor. Repeat 10 times.

2. Prayer stretch

Kneeling near the chair. Place your elbows on a chair and lower your chest and head between your elbows to feel the stretch of your upper and latissimus dorsi muscles (the large muscles on either side of the upper center of your back). Keep for 5 seconds, release and repeat 10 times.

Always contact your doctor or physiotherapist if self-help measures do not improve your pain, or if you have new, serious, or worsening symptoms. Seek expert advice before starting a new retirement home.