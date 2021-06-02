Effects of menopause on bone health





Women are 40% more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis and 10% more likely to develop hip osteoarthritis than men. In addition, 46 million women in India suffer from osteoporosis. It also contributes to the significant morbidity and mortality of postmenopausal women. This is because women have low peak bone mass and are exacerbated by hormonal changes that occur during menopause. It is a quiet illness until a fracture, causing serious secondary health problems and even death, said Manish Sontakke, senior consultant for orthopedics at Hiranandani Hospital at Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital. I will. “Especially in the current pandemic situation, most of us are tied to our homes, which hinders nutritional levels, vitamin balance, and physical activity. In addition, women ignore their health. , They tend to maintain family health more than their own, so there is a greater chance that bone health will worsen among them. “ Can Menopause Cause Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis? “When a woman reaches menopause, estrogen levels can drop, leading to bone loss. In some women, this bone loss is rapid and severe. Two Key Factors Affecting Women’s Bone Health The amount of bone at the time of menopause. The higher the bone density from the beginning, the less likely it is that bone-related problems will occur. Low peak bone mass or other risk factors that have caused bone loss increase the likelihood of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. How quickly can you lose bone after menopause? Experts answer: In fact, in the 5-7 years after menopause, women can lose up to 20% of their bone density. The immediate loss of bone increases the likelihood of developing these diseases. “ Osteoporosis can also affect young women Osteoporosis is most common in older women, but it can also occur in young women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s who are in premenopausal conditions. A “premenopausal” is a woman who has regular menstruation and has not yet reached menopause. Although premenopausal women rarely develop osteoporosis, some young women have low bone density and are more likely to develop osteoporosis. He says later in life. “People usually think that osteoporosis and osteoarthritis are an unavoidable part of aging. But they are not too young to take care of bones. Today we have illness. We know more about how to prevent, detect, and treat. A good lifestyle protects bones and reduces the chances of getting osteoporosis or osteoarthritis. “ Bone health recipes are simple * Take calcium and vitamin D well * Eat a well-balanced diet * Regular exercise * Get a bone density test at least once every two years * Please refrain from smoking and drinking. All women over the age of 45 should have a bone density test. Always keep in mind that screening is an important preventive strategy to prevent bone loss and keep bones strong. It leads to early intervention and improves quality of life. The frequency of bone density tests depends on many factors, including age, bone density results, and whether you are being treated for osteoporosis or arthritis. If your healthcare provider isn’t talking about your bone health, it’s time for you to pick it up! Especially trapped at home because of the current lockdown and pandemic situation. Bone health screening is important if you have older women. Read it all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here

..





