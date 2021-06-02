A second resident of an Arcare geriatric care facility in Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19

The second resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Arcare’s geriatric care facility in Maidstone, western Melbourne.

Arcare CEO Colin Singh said a 89-year-old man tested positive on Wednesday. He was the first resident close contact who had been infected with the virus at the facility earlier this week and was fully vaccinated.

“I’m sad to report that there is one new resident in Maidstone’s residence today, which tested positive for COVID-19,” Shin said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. T.

“The 89-year-old is in close contact with the first COVID-19-infected resident of Arcare Maidstone and is in an adjacent room.

“They are transferred to the hospital for public health reasons and coordinated by the Victorian Department of Health.”

The facility confirmed that further testing would take place on Thursday and that additional workers would arrive to support one-on-one activities throughout the day.

This happened after an employee tested positive for the virus on Sunday and closed the facility.

On Monday, another resident, the worker’s son, and another worker tested positive.

The latest infection is in addition to the six new locally infected cases recorded in Victoria on Wednesday.

This is because the blockade in Melbourne has been extended for another seven days, and health officials are concerned about a variant of the coronavirus that is “faster and more contagious than ever seen.”

Acting Victorian Prime Minister James Merlino announced an extension of Melbourne’s lockdown on Wednesday, but said some restrictions in Victoria would be relaxed.

“If you leave this alone, it will explode,” Merlino said. “You have to drive this into the ground, otherwise you will die.”

After the outbreak of Arcare, elderly care and disabled workers in Victoria will be able to line up at 10 immunization centers throughout the state from Wednesday as part of a five-day jab blitzkrieg.

Express lanes dedicated to senior care and disabled staff are open from 9 am to 4 pm and workers are required to present a certificate of employment.

There are more than 5,000 close contacts who are self-isolating as part of an outbreak, and more than 350 contacts in the state.

Professor Sutton said that about 10% of current cases were infected with the virus through “temporary interactions” with infected individuals.

“It is suspected that the infected person was infected two hours after leaving the enclosed space indoors,” he said.

“It falls into the category of measles infections.”

Professor Sutton said he had “great confidence” that regulations would be relaxed later this week.

But Merlino said, if all went well, there wouldn’t be a trip from Melbourne to the countryside on the long weekend of Queen’s Birthday.

To ease the impact on the business, the government is expanding its support package from $ 250 million to $ 460 million.

Merlino again requested the federal government to provide wage subsidies to those affected by the extension.

Between 24 hours and midnight on Wednesday, 51,033 people were tested for COVID-19 and 20,585 were vaccinated.

–Additional reports by AAP.