Can Pill Overcome COVID-19? Pfizer Let’s Do It

Although primarily focused on vaccines, Pfizer is piloting tablets that directly target SARS-CoV-2.
Sounds too good to be true. surely, The result is very preliminary, But that’s a promising approach.
Most antiviral agents we have tried to treat COVID-19 target the inflammatory and immune response caused by infection, while Pfizer’s pill directly targets the virus itself, SARS-CoV-2. It is said.
Strengthen protection against viruses
Many of the diseases associated with COVID-19 are severely inflamed and Immune response It can occur with an infectious disease. The most successful treatments to date have targeted this excessive immune response.
Inhaled corticosteroids taken early in the disease Budesonide It has been shown to reduce the incidence of more serious illnesses.
Oral corticosteroids in people hospitalized with COVID-19 who require oxygen Dexamethasone Reduces the chance of death.
Most Serious Causes – COVID Patients Hospitalized in ICU – Anti-Inflammation Tocilizumab Intravenous administration increases the chances of survival.
However, these treatments do not target SARS-CoV-2 itself. Only the result of infection. Targeting the virus directly has proven to be more difficult.
Target SARS-CoV-2
Viruses like SARS-CoV-2 need to invade the host cell in order to replicate. It attaches to cells using spike proteins and invades using its own proteins.
Once inside the cell, SARS-CoV-2 removes the exodermis and releases viral RNA.It acts as a template, after replicating the virus Infects other cellsAt any point in this life cycle, the virus can be vulnerable to intervention.
SARS-CoV-2 has an enzyme called 3C-like protease (3CLpro). Important role In the replication process. This protease is similar to the protease used by the SARS-CoV-1 (SARS) virus and is similar to the protease used by the Middle East Respiratory Virus (MERS).
Therefore, drugs that effectively target 3CLpro to prevent viral replication may be beneficial against multiple known coronaviruses, and all potential coronaviruses in the future.
Protease inhibitors have been successfully used to treat other viral infections, especially chronic infections such as: HIV And Hepatitis C..
They were proposed early in the pandemic as possible treatments for COVID-19.But the HIV drug lopinavir-ritonavir Two clinical trials has no effect, Drug level Probably too low To work For SARS-CoV-2Higher doses may be effective, but it can also cause more side effects.
Scientists have also proposed reused antiviral drugs, Remdesivir, Originally developed to treat Ebola. Remdesivir slows the virus’s ability to replicate RNA.
initial Case report Looked promising and saw US Food and Drug Administration Approve the drug for emergency use. However, the results of randomized controlled trials in inpatients with severe COVID-19 were disappointing.
Although there was a decrease Period of illness For the surviving patients, the mortality rate did not decrease significantly.
Of course, none of these agents were specifically designed to target SARS-CoV-2. However, in 2020, Pfizer / BioNTech identified a small molecule, PF-00835231, that blocks the SARS-CoV-2 3CLpro protease. Originally designed for SARS-CoV-1, the enzymes of the two viruses are about the same.
PF-00835231 appears to reduce replication of various coronaviruses, either alone or in combination with remdesivir, including: SARS-CoV-2, In the laboratory cell. It also reduced viral replication in many animal models and had no harmful safety signals. However, it is important to note that this survey has not yet been peer reviewed.
What now?
Pfizer / BioNtech is using two drugs in COVID-19 clinical trials. PF-07304814Intravenous injection for use in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.And PF-07321332, Oral agents that may be used early in the disease. Both are formulations of 3CLpro inhibitors.
these Phase 1 trialBeginning in March represents the early stages of drug development. In these trials, healthy volunteers are selected and different doses of the drug are used to establish safety. They are also looking at whether the drug causes a sufficient reaction in the body and shows that it is effective against SARS-CoV-2.
The next step is a Phase 2 or 3 trial to see if they improve COVID-19 results. This process usually takes years, but Pfizer states that it will be done in a few months if the Phase 1 trial is successful, as the pandemic continues to rage globally.
The application of antivirals in acute COVID-19 is difficult and unrewarding. The results are preliminary at this stage, but these agents by Pfizer / BioNTech are promising. They can be used early in the disease, especially for those who are poorly protected by vaccination or who are not vaccinated.
They can also be used as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of exposed people. They should be effective not only against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, but also against other known or perhaps urgent coronaviruses.
Pfizer CEO’s recent suggestion may be that pills are available By the end of the year Probably a long shot. But the pandemic shows what is possible in the realm of rapid scientific progress, and we are watching this area with great interest.
Issued in conversation. Read Original work..
