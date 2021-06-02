Health
The best evidence suggests that antidepressants are less effective in children and teens. What can you do instead?
Depression is even before the Covid-19 blockade, school closures, and strict social distances. On an upward trend With children and teenagers around the world.
By the age of 19 About 25% of adolescents It is estimated that he experienced a depression episode. By the age of 30 This number grows to 53%..
Numerous studies Point out that the use of antidepressants is increasing With young people.
So what is currently known about how effective antidepressants are in children and adolescents?
our New Cochrane ReviewAccording to (announced today), antidepressants in children and adolescents (ages 6-18), on average, produce only a slight improvement in depressive symptoms compared to placebo. ..
Antidepressants should not be the first contact
Our findings emphasize that antidepressants are not a panacea for depression in adolescents. Small improvements may be so small that they are not very noticeable to the individual. Moreover, it cannot be said to any young person whether antidepressants will definitely improve symptoms.
However, it is important to note that there are multiple complex pathways leading to the key pain and demoralization of depression.
Therefore, the response to antidepressants varies from person to person, and young people can experience everything from significant improvement to worsening.
Another important finding is that antidepressants are associated with increased risk of suicidal ideation and self-harm.
These are not necessarily new discoveries, but they represent the best evidence ever obtained. They remain important considerations for GPs and other healthcare professionals considering dosing for children and adolescents.
What’s new is our discovery of how different antidepressants are compared to each other.many Current guidelines We recommend fluoxetine as the only first-line drug to try. It is usually sold under the brand name Prozac.
Fluoxetine is called a “selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor” (SSRI). Serotonin is a neurotransmitter in the brain that is associated with positive emotions. Serotonin is used by nerve cells and then reabsorbed. This is known as “reuptake”. These types of antidepressants work by inhibiting the reuptake of serotonin, increasing their ability to communicate messages between nerve cells.
Our review shows that three other antidepressants, such as sertraline, escitalopram, and duloxetine, had similar effects to fluoxetine. However, there are warnings that all of this, on average, results in only a slight reduction in depression.
However, this finding may open up treatment options for young people with depression. For example, one of these antidepressants may be better suited than others in terms of the side effects they experience and the time it takes to work or wash their body.
What other options do you have?
Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, there is a risk that depression will begin to be considered a “standard” and will be overlooked as a matter of course or insignificant.
But, as people with depression, and their parents, family, and friends know, depression doesn’t mean anything. It affects every aspect of life and is often accompanied by fear that it may not improve.
Depression varies widely among people with multiple factors involved, so it is important that different support and treatments are available.
Antidepressants have been and will continue to be just one of many options for young people with depression. Guidelines We continue to emphasize that antidepressants should not be the first contact.
If used, it should be used in combination with evidence-based conversational therapy. The most common is cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which should be promised to be closely monitored for its effects.
There are many ways you can and need to help young people.There is good evidence on a regular basis Physical activity, Good nutrition, and sufficient sleep.. Support from family, Schools, and the wider community are also important.
The decision to use antidepressants should be based on: Shared decision makingThis refers to conversations in which the risks and benefits of all treatment options are explained to young people and their families, who are meaningfully involved in decision making.
When deciding to use antidepressants, it is important to ensure that your healthcare professional checks your depression symptoms and side effects on a regular basis (initially weekly). This is especially important in monitoring the emergence of suicidal ideation and self-harm.
Treatment with antidepressants should be a holistic approach to well-being in the context of conversational therapy.
It is important to have access to support and treatment and to communicate your wishes.
Sarah Hetrick, Associate Professor of Youth Mental Health, University of Auckland; Joan Mackenzie, Associate Professor, Biostatistics Unit, School of Public Health Preventive Medicine, Monash University; Nick Meador, Researcher, Center for Review and Dissemination, University of York,and Sally Mary, Professor and Cure Kids Duke Family Chair, Child and Adolescent Mental Health, University of Auckland
This article is reprinted from the following conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]