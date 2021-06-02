The best evidence suggests that antidepressants are less effective in children and teens. What can you do instead?

Depression is even before the Covid-19 blockade, school closures, and strict social distances. On an upward trend With children and teenagers around the world.

By the age of 19 About 25% of adolescents It is estimated that he experienced a depression episode. By the age of 30 This number grows to 53%..

Numerous studies Point out that the use of antidepressants is increasing With young people.

So what is currently known about how effective antidepressants are in children and adolescents?

our New Cochrane ReviewAccording to (announced today), antidepressants in children and adolescents (ages 6-18), on average, produce only a slight improvement in depressive symptoms compared to placebo. ..

Antidepressants should not be the first contact

Our findings emphasize that antidepressants are not a panacea for depression in adolescents. Small improvements may be so small that they are not very noticeable to the individual. Moreover, it cannot be said to any young person whether antidepressants will definitely improve symptoms.

However, it is important to note that there are multiple complex pathways leading to the key pain and demoralization of depression.

Therefore, the response to antidepressants varies from person to person, and young people can experience everything from significant improvement to worsening.

Another important finding is that antidepressants are associated with increased risk of suicidal ideation and self-harm.

These are not necessarily new discoveries, but they represent the best evidence ever obtained. They remain important considerations for GPs and other healthcare professionals considering dosing for children and adolescents.

What’s new is our discovery of how different antidepressants are compared to each other.many Current guidelines We recommend fluoxetine as the only first-line drug to try. It is usually sold under the brand name Prozac.

Fluoxetine is called a “selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor” (SSRI). Serotonin is a neurotransmitter in the brain that is associated with positive emotions. Serotonin is used by nerve cells and then reabsorbed. This is known as “reuptake”. These types of antidepressants work by inhibiting the reuptake of serotonin, increasing their ability to communicate messages between nerve cells.

Our review shows that three other antidepressants, such as sertraline, escitalopram, and duloxetine, had similar effects to fluoxetine. However, there are warnings that all of this, on average, results in only a slight reduction in depression.

However, this finding may open up treatment options for young people with depression. For example, one of these antidepressants may be better suited than others in terms of the side effects they experience and the time it takes to work or wash their body.

What other options do you have?

Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, there is a risk that depression will begin to be considered a “standard” and will be overlooked as a matter of course or insignificant.

But, as people with depression, and their parents, family, and friends know, depression doesn’t mean anything. It affects every aspect of life and is often accompanied by fear that it may not improve.

Depression varies widely among people with multiple factors involved, so it is important that different support and treatments are available.

Antidepressants have been and will continue to be just one of many options for young people with depression. Guidelines We continue to emphasize that antidepressants should not be the first contact.

If used, it should be used in combination with evidence-based conversational therapy. The most common is cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which should be promised to be closely monitored for its effects.

There are many ways you can and need to help young people.There is good evidence on a regular basis Physical activity, Good nutrition, and sufficient sleep.. Support from family, Schools, and the wider community are also important.

The decision to use antidepressants should be based on: Shared decision makingThis refers to conversations in which the risks and benefits of all treatment options are explained to young people and their families, who are meaningfully involved in decision making.

When deciding to use antidepressants, it is important to ensure that your healthcare professional checks your depression symptoms and side effects on a regular basis (initially weekly). This is especially important in monitoring the emergence of suicidal ideation and self-harm.

Treatment with antidepressants should be a holistic approach to well-being in the context of conversational therapy.

It is important to have access to support and treatment and to communicate your wishes.

Sarah Hetrick, Associate Professor of Youth Mental Health, University of Auckland; Joan Mackenzie, Associate Professor, Biostatistics Unit, School of Public Health Preventive Medicine, Monash University; Nick Meador, Researcher, Center for Review and Dissemination, University of York,and Sally Mary, Professor and Cure Kids Duke Family Chair, Child and Adolescent Mental Health, University of Auckland

