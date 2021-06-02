Will a plant-based diet prevent the next pandemic?

Viruses such as COVID-19, SARS, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, swine flu, and bird flu all have something in common.

However, these illnesses are not really “animal-caused”. After all, it’s not like animals plotting against humans and throwing COVID-19 over the backyard fence. When this pandemic says “comes from animals,” it means that these diseases are due to the way society raises, harvests, and eats animals.

Comprehensive policy strategies to avoid the next pandemic should include reducing demand for animal products. Fortunately, an effective approach doesn’t have to mean that the government tells people what to eat and what not to eat.

Many Canadians are already aware of the benefits of a plant-based diet. Better support for those who are already trying to change their diet can be an effective approach to government policy.

Zoonotic diseases and food production

The ever-growing list of pandemics is occurring exclusively in the animal and agricultural sectors, which is not new to a small but growing group of independent scientists. The United Nations recently expressed similar concerns.

In that report Prevention of the following pandemics: Zoonotic diseases a

How to break the chain of transmission, The United Nations has set some necessary steps to improve health governance in relation to food production.

Policy options include expanding scientific research into the environmental aspects of zoonotic diseases and developing and implementing stronger biosecurity measures. It calls for policies that enhance animal health (including wildlife health services) and enhance the capacity to monitor and regulate food production.

The report also recommends that the state find ways to reduce the demand for animal protein. Reducing meat demand is not often heard as a possible policy option.

Origin of the pandemic

Early cases of COVID-19 were associated with the Chinese market where wildlife was sold. Pangolins and bats have been identified as potential sources of infection, but neither is on the average consumer shopping list worldwide. But the deeper roots of this pandemic are more complex.

Many of the early viruses come from the livestock industrial production chain.

In the 1980s, British cattle production began to identify the outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) and its human variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

In 1997, bird flu (H5N1) was found to have occurred at a chicken factory in China.

In 2009, swine flu (H1N1) occurred in pig farms in Mexico and North Carolina, USA.

Recently, a new species of COVID-19 has been discovered on a Danish farm where mink may be bred for fur coats.

It is clear that the sources of these pandemics are not limited to specific countries or practices, such as “wet markets.” For some researchers, including Professor Bjorn Olsen, a Swedish doctor and professor of infectious diseases, stopping the growing demand for meat and dairy products is necessary to reduce the risk of a pandemic.

Well-known for his early criticism of the government’s response to COVID-19, Olsen is now known for another early warning. In a recent interview in Swedish, Olsen said that all pandemic viruses occur where animals meet humans and are affected by feeding billions of animals.

Think of all this in reverse. There is no plant-induced pandemic in human history.

Strengthening regulatory and surveillance capabilities is an important part of an effective policy strategy, but it also reduces the risk of future pandemics when society replaces animal food sources with plant-based foods. Olsen is concerned that the link between rising demand for animal proteins and pandemics has not received enough attention from politicians.

As a policy of eating habits centered on vegetables

The reason politicians do not consider the transition to a plant-based diet as a viable policy option may be that it may depend on changes in people’s behavior, and the government chooses a diet. Some argue that you shouldn’t be involved in the business you’re trying to force. Still, there is good reason to think that people are already willing to move to a plant-based diet.

According to a recent United Nations survey, 30% of the world favors plant-based diets as a climate policy. Canadians are no exception. In fact, a 2018 study led by Sylvain Charlebois, a professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University, found that nearly 10% of Canada’s total population is already vegan or vegetarian. The number of is increasing rapidly. In an interview, Charlevoix said:

“In 2018, we estimated that 6.4 million Canadians were already eating a diet that partially or completely restricted meat, but now this number has already been revised to 10.2 million. Is changing really fast and faster than ever. “

With these changes in dietary preferences already happening, the Government of Canada needs to look beyond removing barriers for people to continue making decisions on their own. To support their transition and reduce the demand for animal products, the Government of Canada should do its best to reduce what many find inconvenient in a plant-based diet.

This can begin by reviewing food sourcing and nutrition standards so that public facilities such as schools, hospitals, prisons and long-term care facilities provide plant-based diets as the standard for daily menus.

Food guide focus

Governments should also consider implementing their own food guides to make plant-based foods more accessible, including low-income, rural and northern residents. When the Government of Canada revised the Canadian Food Guide in 2019, it had extensive discussions with nutritionists and scientists. As a result, more attention has been paid to plants as a source of protein, and less attention has been paid to meat and dairy products.

The Canadian Food Guide says “choose more plant-derived protein foods.” However, despite this and the fact that consumption has been steadily declining in Canada since 2009, fresh milk is a federal program aimed at ensuring adequate nutrition in the north, Nutrition North Canada. We still receive the highest level of subsidies. We need a move to subsidize food that is kind to people and the planet.

We know that eating habits affect not only health but also the environment. Given the clear link between animal product consumption and zoonotic diseases, there are additional reasons for policy makers to help those who want to move to a plant-based diet.

It’s never too early to try to prevent the next pandemic. Experts warn that they may arrive at any time. Since the SARS outbreak in 2003, the zoonotic virus epidemics have been shorter. It’s not about when the next pandemic will happen, but when it will happen.

Curtis Boyer, University of Saskatchewan, Canada