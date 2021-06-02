China reports a rare human case of H10N3 avian influenza





A 41-year-old man living in Jiangsu Province, eastern China, is known as the first person to be infected with a strain of bird flu known as H10N3, the National Health Commission of China. Said on Tuesday — Progress that experts say deserve close scrutiny because of the potential ongoing risk of pandemic flu. Bird viruses usually do not spread among humans, but when mixed with human viruses, they can pose a danger to humans. Liner McIntyre, Head of Biosecurity Program at The Kirby Institute, University of New South Wales, Australia. “If someone has the human flu and is infected with the bird flu, the two viruses can exchange genetic material,” she said. “This is a very close contact between humans and livestock. That’s why there is growing concern about pandemic flu in our countries. “ There was no evidence of human-to-human transmission in the case of Jiangsu Province, according to a statement by the Health Commission. According to officials, contact tracking and surveillance have not found any other infections.

Influenza virus, unlike coronavirus, is being monitored by the World Health Organization in collaboration with the Chinese government, according to a statement from Beijing’s WHO department. According to a statement from the Chinese government, the man began to have a fever at the end of April and was hospitalized on April 28. On May 28, genome sequencing by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that he had been infected with H10N3. The government’s announcement did not reveal how the man was infected, and WHO said the source of the infection remains unknown. According to the government, the man’s condition is stable and ready to be discharged. Professor McIntyre said that birds are usually infected with the virus by people who have long-term close contact with birds, such as poultry zookeepers. WHO said H10N3 was “regularly detected in birds in the live bird market in 2002,” but the virus is unlikely to kill birds or cause many signs of disease.

“As long as the bird flu virus circulates in poultry, sporadic transmission of bird flu to humans is not surprising, because the threat of a global influenza epidemic continues. It is a vivid reminder of. “

