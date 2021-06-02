Connect with us

Children with inflammatory syndrome after COVID-19 at risk of heart problems

Children who develop complications after the rare COVID-19 known as Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, Or MIS-C, has a high risk of heart problems that can make it more difficult for the heart to pump blood efficiently in the weeks following being considered recovered, Children’s Hospital, Michigan. A new study by a hospital doctor revealed.

Approximately 20% of children with MIS-C showed changes in cardiac function that could be detected by ultrasound and electrocardiograms of the heart 10 weeks after recovery. Michigan Children’s Hospital and lead author of this study. A small subset of them continued to have almost asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction for up to 5 months after admission.

“The treatment has helped and improved most patients,” said Singh, a professor of pediatrics at Central Michigan University. However, he said that COVID-19 and MIS-C are so new that ongoing research is needed to better understand the potential for long-term complications.

Levi Nobles, 7, from Shelby Township, was one of the children in Michigan who was hospitalized for a newly identified illness associated with the new coronavirus. Called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, hundreds of children across the country can become ill and fatal. Levi is currently undergoing medical treatment at home.

More:Michigan Medicine Opens Clinic for Adults and Children With Long Distance COVID-19 Problems

More:A boy from Macomb County, 7 years old, recovers from a rare childhood syndrome associated with COVID-19

Pre-print observational study published online in May Journal of the American Society of EchocardiographyWe examined 54 children who were admitted to Detroit Hospital between March and January 2020 and were treated for MIS-C, which causes inflammation of multiple organs such as the heart and blood vessels. It can lead to organ failure and damage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

