Children with inflammatory syndrome after COVID-19 at risk of heart problems

Children who develop complications after the rare COVID-19 known as Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, Or MIS-C, has a high risk of heart problems that can make it more difficult for the heart to pump blood efficiently in the weeks following being considered recovered, Children’s Hospital, Michigan. A new study by a hospital doctor revealed.

Approximately 20% of children with MIS-C showed changes in cardiac function that could be detected by ultrasound and electrocardiograms of the heart 10 weeks after recovery. Michigan Children’s Hospital and lead author of this study. A small subset of them continued to have almost asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction for up to 5 months after admission.

“The treatment has helped and improved most patients,” said Singh, a professor of pediatrics at Central Michigan University. However, he said that COVID-19 and MIS-C are so new that ongoing research is needed to better understand the potential for long-term complications.

Pre-print observational study published online in May Journal of the American Society of EchocardiographyWe examined 54 children who were admitted to Detroit Hospital between March and January 2020 and were treated for MIS-C, which causes inflammation of multiple organs such as the heart and blood vessels. It can lead to organ failure and damage.

“We have clearly found that most of them affect the heart,” Singh said. “Functions are affected, valves leak and inflame, fluid builds up around the heart, impairing heart function. Also, people who are in shock and need life support. There were also. In most cases, half needed mechanical treatment. Ventilators, respiratory organs, heart-supporting drugs … and many other to the system for them to survive and succeed. support.

“Fortunately, they all did very well and went home, so I’m very happy. When we studied these kids and followed them for about 5-6 months (and then), Approximately 19% to 20% have been found to have some involvement in the heart, a clinically unclear function, but by echocardiography. “

This means that children with MIS-C must not resume sports or athletic activity without the permission of a pediatric cardiologist first, in line with the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said.

“This is because the heart is involved, and whenever the heart muscle is inflamed, within the first 3-6 months … the heart muscle,” Shin said. “I want my heart to recover completely. Otherwise, participating in intense physical activity can damage my heart.”

In addition, this study suggests that echocardiography can be used to identify children who should be treated most aggressively to prevent heart damage when hospitalized with MIS-C.

“Because COVID-19 is a new or new infection, I wasn’t sure if these children would start when they developed MIS-C … how aggressively and with which drug to treat. “

Studies show that children with markedly impaired cardiac function when admitted to MIS-C are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit and likely to require ventilator support for survival. Become. However, early administration of drugs that regulate the immune system gave better results, Singh said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 123 cases of MIS-C have been identified in Michigan, with less than five deaths. Nationally CDC report 3,742 children developed MIS-C and 35 died from MIS-C.

About 70% of Michigan children diagnosed with MIS-C were ill enough to require hospitalization in the intensive care unit. Depends on state dataSome of them are known as heart-lung machines. Extracorporeal oxygenation, Or ECMO, to survive.

Most children infected with COVID-19 do not become severely ill, hospitalized, or die. According to Singh, it’s clear why some children develop MIS-C and some do not.

“We don’t have the exact etiology of it, but there are certain common factors we’ve noticed-we call it related, not cause and effect,” Shin said. “Many of these children have comorbidities such as asthma and obesity. Unfortunately, most of these children are African-American, which also reflects the population of Detroit. But, in fact, no one had heart problems before MIS-C or MIS-C. Before being exposed to COVID-19. “

Symptoms of MIS-C It can occur 4 to 6 weeks after a child is infected with COVID-19 or after contact with a person infected with the virus, including:

heat

Abdominal (intestinal) pain

vomiting

diarrhea

Neck pain

rash

Bloody eyes

Extreme fatigue

Singh said that children over the age of 12 who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine should be vaccinated to prevent long-term complications of COVID-19 and the virus, as well as to prevent MIS-C. He said he needed to receive it. And if vaccines for younger children were approved later this year, they should also be vaccinated, he said.

“If you see a child suffering from MIS-C, don’t hesitate to recommend a vaccine,” Singh said.

