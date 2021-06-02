Explainer: So far, the risk of transmitting H10N3 bird flu to people is low

A 41-year-old man living in Jiangsu Province, eastern China First case of human infection Beijing’s National Health Commission (NHC) said it has a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3.

A man living in Zhenjiang was hospitalized on April 28 and was diagnosed with H10N3 on May 28, the Health Commission said Tuesday, adding that his condition was stable.

He did not provide details on how the man was infected, but said his close contact survey found no other infected and the risk of spreading the infection was very low.

What do you know about H10N3?

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), little is known about viruses that appear to be rare in birds and do not cause serious illness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the cause of the patient’s exposure to the H10N3 virus is unknown and no other cases have been found among locals, but there are no signs of human-to-human transmission yet. I did.

However, the avian influenza virus, which has little effect on birds, such as the H7N9 strain, which killed nearly 300 people in China in the winter of 2016-2017, could be more serious to humans. WHO states that human-to-human transmission of the H7N9 virus is rare.

What are the risks?

The risk of further infection with H10N3 is currently considered to be very low, and experts describe this case as “sporadic.”

Such cases occur occasionally in China, where many species of both farmed and wild birds are abundant.

In addition, as bird flu surveillance increases, the number of bird flu virus infections increases.

In February, Russia reported the first human infection. H5N8 virus that caused enormous damage to poultry farms Last winter in Europe, Russia and East Asia.

Seven people infected with the virus were asymptomatic, officials said.

Experts are wary of clusters of H10N3 cases, but so far, single cases are less of a concern.

“As long as the bird flu virus circulates in poultry, sporadic transmission of bird flu in humans is not surprising,” the WHO told Reuters. Vividly reminds me. “

This strain is a “less common virus,” with only about 160 virus isolates reported in the 40 years to 2018, the FAO Emergency Center for Cross-Border Animal Diseases. Said Philippe Klaes, Coordinator of Area Studies. Asia and Pacific.

Nevertheless, the influenza virus can mutate rapidly and mix with other strains circulating between farms and migratory birds. This is known as “reassortment.” This means that it can cause genetic alterations that pose a threat to humans.

What do you still need to know?

The sequence of the virus that infects the patient has not yet been published and is needed to fully assess its risk.

Scientists want to know how easily H10N3 can infect human cells and determine if it could pose a greater risk.

For example, the H5N1 subtype, which first infected humans in 1997, has the highest case fatality rate and has killed 455 people worldwide to date.

A small mutation is required to gain the ability of the H5N1 subtype to easily spread from person to person, said Ben Cowling, a professor of public health at the University of Hong Kong, making surveillance a high priority.

He said that the genetic information of the H10N3 variant would help assess whether it is “close to the type of virus we are worried about.”

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.